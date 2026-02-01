Doctor Who Once Weighed 138 Kg Shares How He Lost 56 Kg In 18 Months

Long working hours and stress-driven eating habits often take a toll on health, sometimes leading to significant weight gain. Obesity medicine specialist Kevin Gendreau knows this from experience.

Based in Brockton, Massachusetts, Gendreau once weighed nearly 306 pounds (about 138 kg). Despite treating patients for obesity, he has admitted that he struggled to follow the same advice in his own life. A demanding work schedule led to chronic stress eating and frequent mindless snacking, gradually impacting his health.

The turning point came after his sister was diagnosed with cancer, a moment he describes as a wake-up call. Determined to prioritise his well-being, Gendreau focused on making sustainable lifestyle changes.

Over the next 18 months, these long-term adjustments helped him lose nearly 125 pounds (around 56 kg).

How Did The Doctor Gain 138 Kg

Revealing how his weight gain happened gradually over the years, Kevin Gendreau told Men's Health, “I dealt with a lot of stress after my father was diagnosed with terminal melanoma”, and “passed away 18 months later.” He had gained 50 pounds from meals that included oversized, processed, and carb-heavy foods: sandwiches, cereal, crackers, chips, and cookies.

During medical school and his residency, like many doctors, he worked long, exhausting days, which led him to seek out more processed and sugary foods. He shared, “I wasn't eating fast food every night. Rather, I snacked mindlessly during long shifts. I would grab some food even when I wasn't hungry.”

At only 27, he reached his heaviest version and was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, sleep apnea, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and fatty liver disease. He calls it “ironic” to become a family medicine physician in primary care, counselling patients about the health risks of obesity. However, he was dealing with all of these issues himself. “I felt ashamed, overwhelmed, and stuck,” he shared.

The turning point came when his sister was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at 32 years old, and Kevin realised he needed to show up for her kids.

Lifestyle Changes That Helped The Doctor Lose Weight

He talked about simple dietary changes and intermittent fasting, which became key strategies in his weight-loss journey. Taking help from his medical knowledge, he created a plan that helped him lose weight and improve his existing health issues.

Nutrition: He switched to low-carb and whole foods. The doctor shares, “I focused on eating protein, healthy fats, and high-fibre vegetables and berries.” He avoided processed carbohydrates and refined sugar.

His typical meal includes grilled chicken, sirloin steak or fish, and roasted non-starchy vegetables. Alongside this, it also contains avocado, nuts, olive oil, eggs, and cheese. “Rather than counting calories, I took a mindful approach. Rather than finishing everything in front of me, I simply stopped eating when I felt full,” he noted.

Time-restricted eating: Kevin Gendreau also practises intermittent fasting, which involves 2-3 low-carb/low-sugar/high-protein meals within a 6-hour window from 12 pm-6 pm. This was then followed by a fast until noon the next day. He mentions, “This helped to lower my blood sugar spikes and dial down my insulin resistance. It also allowed my body to tap into stored fat consistently.”

Exercise: He walks 10,000 to 15,000 steps a day, which helps him reverse his diabetes, lower his blood pressure, and lose weight.

The result? Kevin Gendreau shares, “I lost 125 pounds in 18 months. I went from 306 pounds to 181 pounds in 18 months. It was steady, controlled weight loss of about 1 to 2 pounds per week. Today, I feel stronger and healthier than I ever did in my twenties.”

Kevin Gendreau's weight loss journey clarifies what it means to be healthy. From food quality over quantity, avoiding ultra-processed carbohydrates and refined sugars, and a little bit of movement daily can have a significant change in the healing process.