Indian Woman Who Lost 85 Kg Explains How To Eat Carbs Without Gaining Fat

Carbs have been blamed for weight gain for years. Rice, roti, fruits, potatoes – they are often the first foods people cut when they want to lose fat. But if carbs were really the problem, fat loss would never happen in cultures where rice and roti are daily staples. The issue is not carbs. It is fear-based eating, wrong portions and poor timing.

Weight loss works best when food feels normal, not stressful. Cutting entire food groups often leads to cravings, binge eating and burnout. Sustainable fat loss comes from learning how to eat carbs, not avoiding them completely.

A few weeks ago, content creator Pranjal Pandey, who lost 85 kg, going from 150 kg to 65 kg, shared a simple carb guide on Instagram.

Let us take a look:

1. Timing Matters

Carbs work best when your body actually needs energy. That usually means:

Before workouts

After workouts

Earlier in the day

At these times, carbs are more likely to be used as fuel, not stored as fat. Eating heavy carb meals late at night, with no activity, is where problems start.

2. Choose Better Quality Carbs

Not all carbs behave the same way in the body. Pranjal suggested building meals around:

Rice, roti, millets

Oats and potatoes

Fruits

Instead of ultra-processed options like biscuits, juices, or random snacking. These spike blood sugar and make portion control harder.

3. Never Eat Carbs Alone

This is a big one. The content creator said pairing carbs properly “changes everything.”

Always eat carbs with:

Protein to stay full

to stay full Fibre to control blood sugar

to control blood sugar Some fats to slow down digestion

This helps avoid energy crashes and cravings later in the day.

4. Stop Cutting, Start Portioning

You do not need a low-carb diet. You need the right amount. Extreme restriction often leads to overeating later, which actually stalls fat loss.

5. Match Carbs To Your Day

Hard training day? Eat more carbs. Rest day? Eat less. Sedentary day? Smaller portions work better.

As Pranjal put it, “Zero carbs is never the answer.” You did not gain fat because of carbs. You gained fat because of how, when, and how much you ate them.