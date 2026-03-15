Fitness Coach Who Lost 22 Kg Reveals A 4-Step Weight Loss Plan

There is no blanket plan for weight loss. Each body is different; hence, the plan must also be customised. But many people consider starving themselves while striving to shed a few kilograms. It is not only unhealthy but also not sustainable and carries high health risks.

It is better to speak to someone who has actually lost weight without getting themselves admitted to a hospital or taking extreme measures. Neha Parihar, a weight loss coach who lost 22 kg at home, shared a four-step plan on Instagram that anyone can follow at home to get into shape.

Ate More, Not Less

To lose weight, many people skip meals, but Neha Parihar did the opposite. She increased her food intake. She stopped starving herself and designed three healthy meals and a snack to be consumed within a 10-hour eating window.

She ensured that her meals were the right blend of fibre, protein, carbohydrates, and probiotics. She ate everything, including rice, but controlled her portions and successfully overcame cravings.

Walked Every Single Day

The weight loss coach did not set any step goals or go to the gym, but she ensured to walk every single day without fail. She made sure to go on a walk after lunch and dinner, which helped her to lose weight without fancy gym equipment.

Not just Neha Parihar, but many experts suggest that walking after meals helps with digestion and allows the body to use fat for steady and slow energy. She suggested that walking 8,000+ steps a day is a good indicator of being physically active.

Enjoyed Cheat Meals

Believe it or not, the fitness coach did not always eat healthily. If your goal is to "always" eat healthy 24 hours a day, you are bound to break the resolution more times than you keep it. This can eventually lead to weight gain instead of weight loss.

Hence, Neha Parihar ditched unrealistic resolutions. She made sure to eat clean food 80% of the time and indulged in soul food 20% of the time.

Ate Early Dinners

Early dinners allow the body to digest food and enter a rest state. Many experts suggest that having the last meal of the day between 6 pm and 7 pm can reduce inflammation, improve insulin sensitivity, lower the risk of diabetes, and support fat loss.

Neha Parihar consistently had her dinner around 7:30 pm and noticed improvements in her sleep and energy cycles. She added that when the gut gets time to rest, it contributes to weight loss and hormonal balance.

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