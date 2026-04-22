Can You Lose Weight Without Extreme Dieting? A Fitness Expert Shares A 4-Step Plan

Weight loss is often made to seem more complicated and restrictive than it needs to be. Many people follow extreme diets that promise quick results but fail to deliver lasting change. Sustainable progress comes from a balanced lifestyle rather than drastic measures. A fitness expert, who goes by the name Coach Kev on social media, shares his four-step weight loss plan, which is not just effective but sustainable in every way.

In a post shared on X, he writes, "I've helped over 900 clients drop 20-100 pounds and the most important principle I follow: adapt the diet to your real life instead of changing your life to fit a diet. What used to require obsessive meal prep now takes a routine you already follow, with better choices inside it."

THE CLEAREST PATH TO LOSING 50+ LBS AS A SALES PRO (starting from scratch)



Most people write off getting in shape after 40, they think they've missed their window.



I promise they're wrong.



The meal prep sundays don't work for most people. Cookie-cutter plans that demanded you… — Coach Kev - Belly Fat Pro (@AskCoachKev) April 20, 2026

Here's a breakdown of Coach Kev's weight loss plan:

1. Nutrition

According to Coach Kev, nutrition is the most important factor in weight loss. He recommends sticking to your current routine while improving food choices. Here is what this looks like in practice:

Track calories and protein: 500 calories under your maintenance level and 0.8g of protein per lb of body weight.

Build 5–10 go-to meals to rotate through – same formats, better macros.

Pre-pick your default restaurant and travel orders so you don't have to decide at the table.

2. Training

If you are not going to the gym every day, the trainer advises lifting at least three to four times a week. Here is a more sustainable routine:

3–4 workouts per week, 45–60 minutes each.

Upper/lower or full-body split – choose what fits your schedule.

Progressive overload: aim to beat last week's numbers whenever possible.

3. Activity

The goal is to eat as much food as possible while still losing about 1–3 pounds per week, depending on your body weight. Increasing your activity levels helps make this possible.

For some people, the difference between 2,000 and 10,000 steps can be 400–500 calories a day. That is an extra pound of fat loss per week just from movement. Follow a combination of the following:

10k+ steps per day

20–40 minutes of zone 2 cardio, 2–3 times a week

45–60 minutes of walking, broken up in a way that fits your day

4. Sleep

If you get less than 6 hours of sleep, your hunger hormones spike. Cravings will wreck your week.

Aim for 7–8 hours of sleep in a cool, dark room

Avoid screens 30 minutes before bed

Avoid heavy meals within 2 hours of sleeping

The long-term outcomes of this routine can be significant. A 40-year-old who lifts three times per week, consumes 180g of protein, and sleeps 7 hours will not experience their 50s the same way most people do.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.