Shilpa Shetty's Extravagant Lifestyle: Rs 100 Crore Mumbai Mansion, Cars And Jewellery Worth Crores

Shilpa Shetty has established herself as one of the most successful and versatile personalities in the Indian entertainment industry. Since her debut in the 1990s, the actress has expanded her presence beyond films through television appearances, brand endorsements, business ventures and investments.

Her growing wealth is reflected in her luxury properties, premium car collection and multiple income streams. As Shilpa Shetty is celebrating her 51st birthday, here is a look at her businesses, assets and earnings that contribute to her impressive fortune.

Shilpa Shetty's Net Worth

According to Hello Swanky, Shilpa Shetty's net worth is estimated at around Rs 275 crore in 2026. This includes earnings from films, television shows, brand endorsements and business ventures.

The actress also co-owns the restaurant chain Bastian, the fitness and wellness platform Simple Soulful, the leisurewear and nightwear brand Dreamss, a VFX production house, and has made startup investments, including in Mamaearth.

Properties: Homes And Real Estate

Shilpa Shetty's primary residence is Kinara, a sea-facing bungalow in Mumbai's upscale Juhu neighbourhood. The property is valued at roughly Rs 100 crore, according to Housivity. The two-storey home features floor-to-ceiling glass windows, ocean views and a private garden. Separate from the Kinara mansion, Raj Kundra reportedly transferred flats and a stake in the Juhu bungalow to Shilpa, with the assets valued at around Rs 38.5 crore.

According to Dwello, the actress and her husband also own a large private bungalow in an affluent area of Pune. Spread across thousands of square feet, the property prioritises privacy and greenery, featuring high boundary walls, manicured lawns and a resort-style layout.

Shilpa previously owned an apartment in Dubai, reportedly gifted by Raj Kundra. The couple later sold the property and upgraded to a villa in Palm Jumeirah, one of the world's most prestigious residential destinations. Her stake in Bastian also gives her portfolio a foothold in commercial real estate.

Luxury Cars And Jewellery

Shilpa Shetty's car collection reflects her taste for luxury. According to Lifestyle Asia, her garage includes a Lamborghini Aventador worth around Rs 7 crore, a BMW i8 valued at approximately Rs 2.9 crore, and two Bentleys – the Continental GT priced at Rs 8.45 crore and the Flying Spur at Rs 6.32 crore. She also owns a Range Rover Vogue worth nearly Rs 4.94 crore, along with vehicles such as the BMW X5, BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz V-Class.

While details about Shilpa's jewellery collection remain largely private, her engagement ring features a classic oval-cut emerald set on a slim diamond-paved band. Crafted in 18K white gold, the piece blends luxury with understated elegance. Online jewellery retailer Bluestone estimates its value at between $15,000 and $20,000 (approximately Rs 14.25 lakh to Rs 19 lakh).

Also Read | Madhuri Dixit's Rs 48 Crore Sea-Facing Mumbai Home: MF Husain's Art, Gourmet Kitchen, Music Room