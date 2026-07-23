Vijay Varma Breaks The Myth That Skincare Is Just For Women, Reveals His 4-Step Routine

When it comes to skincare, Vijay Varma believes in the ‘less is more' approach. During an interview, the actor opened up about what beauty means to him and shared the skincare routine he follows to maintain healthy skin.

During a red carpet appearance at the Femina Beauty Awards 2026, the actor told Telly Talk India that beauty is a “deep sense of individuality and acceptance of who you are". When asked if skincare is still seen as a feminine quality for men, Vijay strongly disagreed and revealed that he follows a simple four-step skincare routine.

Vijay Varma Shares Skincare Routine

Sharing his routine, Vijay Varma explained that his daytime skincare routine consists of a hydrating water-like essence, a moisturiser, sunscreen and vitamin C. Talking about his night-time skincare routine, the actor revealed that he swaps vitamin C for a dedicated night product. “I don't know what they do; I just got it from a friend,” he revealed candidly.

Vijay Varma On Dealing With Vitiligo

Previously, during an interview with ETimes , the actor spoke about his experience with vitiligo, a skin condition that causes white patches on the skin. Talking about his condition, Vijay shared that it was more of a “cosmetic thing” for him.

“See, I didn't make a big deal out of it. It is just a cosmetic thing, and it is not really anything that can change the course of your life. We make it a big deal because it is something that is out there, but I have never really made a big deal out of it,” he shared.

However, the actor revealed that there was a time when he used to worry about his skin condition. “It used to worry me when I was an out-of-work actor. I would wonder if this would become an obstacle. But ever since I have been working and seeing a lot of success, it hasn't bothered me,” he shared.

The actor also revealed that although he does not try to hide his skin condition during public appearances, he makes sure to cover the affected areas in films.

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