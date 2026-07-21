Woman, Who Lost 67 Kg In 1.5 Years, Shares Best Exercises To Burn Maximum Calories In A Minute

Losing weight is not just about spending hours in the gym. Small bursts of movement can also help you stay active, improve your fitness and burn calories when done regularly. The key is to stay consistent and combine exercise with a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Short workout routines have also become popular because they are easy to fit into a busy schedule and can be done almost anywhere.

Fitness influencer Rajii Ghanghas recently shared one such quick workout on Instagram. Rajii, who says she lost 67 kg in 1.5 years, posted a video showing a simple routine that takes a minute to complete.

According to her, doing just two reps of each exercise can help you burn a good number of calories.

In the video, Rajii performs these exercises one after the other:

1. Jumping Jacks: Stand with your feet together and arms by your sides. Jump while spreading your legs apart and raising your arms overhead. Jump back to the starting position and repeat.

2. High Knee Clap: Stand straight and lift one knee towards your chest while clapping your hands under or over the raised knee. Alternate between both legs at a quick pace.

3. Standing Cross-Body Crunch: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and place your hands behind your head. Lift one knee while bringing the opposite elbow towards it. Return to the starting position and repeat on the other side.

4. Forward And Backward Jump: Stand with your feet together. Jump forward with both feet, then immediately jump back to your starting position. Keep your knees slightly bent for a softer landing.

5. Spot Jogging: Stand in one place and jog without moving forward. Lift your feet at a comfortable pace while swinging your arms naturally to keep the movement smooth and steady.

Rajii's video is a reminder that staying active does not always have to be complicated. Even a few simple movements done regularly can make it easier to build a fitness habit. If you are new to exercise, you can start slowly, focus on proper form and increase the number of rounds as your stamina improves.

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