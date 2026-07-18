'I Still Eat Pizza, Burger': Influencer Shares How She Maintained A 15 Kg Weight Loss For 5 Years

Weight loss is often easier than maintaining it over the long term. While many people turn to restrictive diets or intense workout routines to see quick results, sustaining those results requires consistent and realistic lifestyle changes.

An influencer who lost 15 kg has now shared how she managed to maintain her weight for five years without following extreme diets or cutting out entire food groups.

In a post shared on Instagram, Ishita Lamba revealed 20 realistic habits that helped her achieve lasting results and avoid the cycle of losing and regaining weight. “I stop starving myself after overeating. I just got back to my routine,” Ishita shared. The influencer suggested going back to regular eating practices rather than making up for it by eating less the following day. “I walk 2,000 steps after every meal to help bring my glucose levels back to normal,” she added.

Ishita also made the point that protein matters more than restricting calories. “I focus on hitting my protein goal instead of eating as little as possible. Eating less doesn't automatically mean weight loss.” She aimed for 1.2–1.6 g of protein per kilogram of body weight.

For workouts, Ishita said she does weight training four times a week and cardio twice a week with activities like "incline walking, cycling or swimming". To stay hydrated, she kept two 1-litre bottles with her all day and drank 3-4 litres of water daily.

After dinner, she recommended drinking saunf water as it aids digestion, improves sleep and helps her stay consistent. Rather than cutting out treats completely, she still ate pizza, desserts, and burgers. “I just don't eat them every day,” she claimed.

Ishita shared that whenever she knew she would be drinking alcohol, she made sure to eat a proper meal beforehand so she would feel full and not indulge in a drinking binge. On days when she lacked the motivation to exercise, she didn't skip physical activity altogether and instead went for a long walk while listening to music.

Ishita's other tips included keeping the house stocked with smarter snacks and building consistency by eating foods she genuinely liked. She also leaned on her family and friends for accountability. While traveling, she didn't follow a strict diet but made sure she walked throughout the day and took the stairs instead of lifts.

The influencer took monthly progress photos and booked workouts like meetings. Even on busy days, she did at least 30 minutes instead of skipping entirely. She also broke down her food into 4-5 smaller meals as she got hungry frequently.

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