How This San Diego-Based Influencer Mom Lost 32 Kg With Simple Lifestyle Changes

Weight loss journeys often come with stories of strict diets, intense workout routines, and quick-fix trends, but sustainable transformations are usually built on consistent lifestyle changes. Social media has become a platform where many people share their fitness experiences.

One such story came from a San Diego-based influencer and mother, Tania, who documented her journey going from 103 kg to 71 kg. She credited her 32 kg transformation to some simple yet sustainable habits.

In a post shared on Instagram, Tania spoke about focusing primarily on eating healthy and working out. "I achieved it through weight training and yoga in the span of 3 years, taking my own time!" she wrote.

In another post, Tania listed the 5 things she did to help aid in weight loss from home.

1. The protein

"Minimum 30g protein 3x a day is always my goal," Tania said. Ensure you are putting real protein before processed proteins. You can't expect to lose weight and tone up when you're eating less than a good chunk of protein daily or if you aren't eating at all.

2. Work out flexibility

"As a mom, I stopped chasing the “perfect” workout time. Some days I worked out at 5 AM, some days at 3 PM while my baby napped, and some days even at 9 PM after everyone was asleep," she added. The best workout time is the one you can consistently show up for. Stop waiting for the perfect schedule, make movement fit your life and not the other way around.

3. Lifting weights

According to the influencer, one should lift as heavy as they can while challenging themselves. You should lift 3x a week. Start light, build consistency, focus on full-body workouts and gradually increase the weights over time.

4. Hydration

"Ensure you are properly hydrated. I aim to drink half my body weight in ounces of water," she mentioned. Example: If you weigh 120 lbs, aim for 60 ounces daily. Staying hydrated supports energy, recovery and helps you perform your best.

5. Sleep

Aim for as much quality sleep as your season of life allows. If you're postpartum, some nights won't be perfect, and that's okay. Prioritise rest whenever you can because recovery, fat loss, muscle building and overall health all depend on it.

"Try these 5 things for the next 6–12 weeks and you'll feel like a completely different person. Not only will you start to notice your mindset shift, but you'll see your body getting stronger too," she concluded.