Why Zendaya's 3,000-Year-Old Gold Earrings At <i>Odyssey</i> Event Are Dividing The Internet

Zendaya once again proved why she is considered one of Hollywood's biggest fashion icons, embracing history for her latest red carpet appearance. While promoting The Odyssey in London, the actress stepped out in a custom white Jacquemus halter gown paired with extraordinary jewellery featuring authentic 3,000-year-old Iranian gold plaques.

The elegant gown featured a matching headscarf attached to the back of the dress with flowing drapery, while white Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps completed the monochrome look. However, it was her jewellery that became the centre of attention.

The Dune star wore a rare set of Iranian gold plaques from Zivia, sourced through Barron London, an antique jewellery dealer based in Mayfair. The earrings incorporated authentic gold discs dating back to the first millennium BCE, making them the standout feature of her ensemble.

The ancient artefacts were carefully reset in 18-carat yellow gold and diamonds, creating a striking blend of archaeology and contemporary craftsmanship.

Each gold disc is engraved with a radiating sun motif, one of the oldest symbols found across the ancient Near East. In Assyrian culture, the sun disc represented Shamash, the sun god associated with justice, divine power, and protection.

The Story Behind The Iranian Zivia Gold

In an Instagram video, creator journalist Shabnam Nasimi explained the historical significance of the jewellery.

She said, "The radiating sun runs through gold across the ancient Near East from the Scythian horsemen of the steppe to the early kingdoms of the Iranian plateau, generations before the temples of classical Athens were built."



Another influencer also shared a video discussing the same.

The Zivia treasure was discovered in 1947 in the village of Zivia, near Saqqez in Iran's Kurdistan region. Villagers reportedly uncovered a large bronze coffin filled with gold artefacts. As no archaeologists were present, many of the objects were broken apart and sold individually.

The discovery later attracted international attention when French archaeologist Andre Godard displayed several pieces in Paris in 1948. Archaeologist Roman Ghirshman subsequently documented more than 600 objects associated with the Zivia treasure, while museums and collectors around the world acquired many of the surviving artefacts.

Today, Zivia gold can be found in major institutions, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Louvre, the British Museum, and the National Museum of Iran, as well as in private collections.

She also faced backlash from a section of social media users.

Reacting to this, Zirrar Ali, a London-based author and expert on Islamic history, art and architecture, told The New Arab, "I find Western celebrities, who are part of the broader Western discourse in all arenas and therefore an extension of the cultural dialogue between East and West, to be largely deaf to questions of ethics and history when it comes to the Global South."

"Adorning artefacts, whether from museums or private collections, is often seen as harmless but can in fact constitute a display of power and domination: one culture asserting ownership over the heritage of another," he added.

Zendaya will next be seen portraying the Goddess Athena in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which is set to release in theatres worldwide on July 17.

Also Read: Zendaya Channels Goddess Glamour In Alexander McQueen And Gold Headpiece At The Odyssey Paris Premiere