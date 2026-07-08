Zendaya Channels Goddess Glamour In Alexander McQueen And Gold Headpiece At <i>The Odyssey</i> Paris Premiere

Zendaya turned the Paris premiere of The Odyssey into a fashion history lesson, swapping a just-off-the-runway couture look for a rare vintage piece from one of fashion's most talked-about archives.

A day after making headlines in a sculpted Schiaparelli couture gown at the film's London premiere, the actor arrived in Paris wearing a striking design from Alexander McQueen's debut couture collection for Givenchy, originally presented in 1997.

The choice continued her much-discussed The Odyssey tour wardrobe, which has frequently nodded to the film's mythological themes.

For the premiere, Zendaya stepped out in a fitted white dress featuring a structured corseted silhouette, dramatic padded shoulders, and elongated sleeves that draped over her forearms.

As reported by Vogue, the outfit came from McQueen's famed spring 1997 couture collection for Givenchy, titled The Search for the Golden Fleece. Inspired by the ancient Greek tale of Jason and the Argonauts, the collection explored themes of myth, heroism, and fantasy - making it a fitting choice for the promotion of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which is based on Homer's epic poem.

Never one to shy away from a dramatic fashion moment, Zendaya completed the look with the original Philip Treacy headpiece seen on the runway. The ornate gold design framed her face before extending upwards into a sculptural point, adding an unmistakably avant-garde finish to the ensemble.

Zendaya began the year embracing bridal fashion while filming The Drama, around the same time she quietly married longtime partner and fellow actor Tom Holland.

She later impressed with a series of standout method-dressing looks during the promotion of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Now, as she steps into the world of The Odyssey, Zendaya appears to be entering her goddess era, and if her recent appearances are any indication, the fashion moments are only getting better.



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