Zendaya Serves Divine Goddess Energy In Flowy Dress For <i>The Odyssey</i> Tour

Zendaya has long cemented her status as one of Hollywood's most influential fashion icons. Known for embracing method dressing, the Emmy-winning actress often lets her wardrobe reflect the essence of the characters she portrays.

The star has now kick-started the promotional tour for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and she appears to be carrying that signature approach forward.

For her first press look for the film, Zendaya stepped out in a flowing ensemble from the Khaite Resort 2027 collection. The outfit featured a draped ivory blouse with a plunging V-neck. It was cinched at the waist by a black leather cord belt dotted with gold embellishments. The liquid top flowed into a matching semi-sheer A-line midi skirt.

The actress plays Athena in the film, who is often shown dressed in relaxed, full-length white outfits. Zendaya's look seems to be a homage to her character's minimal and modern fashion. She finished with gold dangling earrings and her signature pixie bob.

Zendaya traded her go-to Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps for strappy metallic python sandals from the same brand. Makeup stayed understated to let the silhouette speak. Classic and effortless, the look proved her knack for carrying any outfit with model-like ease. A stylish opening statement that sets the tone for The Odyssey Tour lookbook.

Zendaya kicked off the year in full bridal mode for The Drama while secretly becoming a bride herself as she tied the knot with longtime boyfriend and actor Tom Holland.

More recently, she delivered a string of method-dressing hits for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Now, she's entering her goddess era and something tells us the looks will deliver.