What Happens After 6 Months Without Alcohol? A Sober-Curious Gen Z Shares Results

If you had met me a year ago, chances are you would never have guessed I'd voluntarily give up alcohol.

I loved the ritual of it.

A Cosmopolitan after work. A martini at a fancy restaurant. Tequila shots on birthdays. A glass of wine while travelling. Beers during a trip. If there was a celebration, a vacation, a weekend getaway or simply a Friday evening, my hand was rarely empty.

The funny thing is, alcohol wasn't something I was desperately trying to escape from. I wasn't having dramatic rock-bottom moments. I wasn't waking up every morning promising myself I'd never drink again. I was simply curious.

Curious about what would happen if I stopped. Curious about whether all those people calling themselves "sober curious" were onto something. Curious about whether I actually needed alcohol as much as I thought I did.

Which is why when I made a New Year's resolution to quit alcohol entirely this year, almost nobody believed me.

To be fair, I don't think I fully believed myself either. Yet here I am, six months later, still alcohol-free.

And somewhere along the way, what began as a resolution became one of the most transformative decisions I've ever made.

The Pact That Changed Everything

On January 1 this year, a friend and I made a pact. No alcohol for the entire year. Simple.

At the time, it felt like one of those ambitious January promises people enthusiastically make and quietly abandon by February.

But six months later, we're both still sticking to it.

What started as a challenge slowly evolved into an experiment in self-awareness.

And somewhere between office parties, house parties, vacations, weddings, dinners, weekend getaways, and endless peer pressure disguised as concern, I realised something unexpected:

The hardest part wasn't giving up alcohol. It was convincing everyone else that I was serious about it.

The Resolution Nobody Thought Would Last

Let's be honest. New Year's resolutions don't have the best reputation. They're usually abandoned somewhere between the second week of January and the first pizza order of February.

Which is why almost nobody took mine seriously. Initially, even I wasn't entirely sure I would make it this far.

When January began, it felt like a harmless experiment. A little challenge. Something to test my willpower.

By February, people were asking when I planned to start drinking again.

By March, they were assuming I'd secretly broken the resolution.

By April, they had begun negotiating.

And by June, they finally accepted that I wasn't joking.

"Just One Drink"

"Just one drink."

If I had a rupee for every time someone said those three words to me over the last six months, I could probably buy everyone at the bar a round.

The most exhausting part of not drinking wasn't avoiding alcohol. It was avoiding conversations about alcohol.

For six months, I have heard every argument imaginable. People offered persuasive speeches that could probably win elections.

"Nothing will happen." "It's just one drink." "You're on holiday." "You've already done six months." "It's your birthday."

My personal favourite came at a house party.

When I declined alcohol, a close friend immediately said, "Resolutions are meant to be broken."

Her mother nodded enthusiastically. "Exactly. Just have one."

For a brief moment, I felt like sobriety was a far more controversial lifestyle choice than I had anticipated.

What fascinated me was how uncomfortable my decision seemed to make other people. The more I refused, the more determined some became to change my mind.

It took them six months to finally realise there was no going back.

A little slow, perhaps. But we got there.

The Girl Who Always Ordered Cocktails

One of the biggest misconceptions people have is that only heavy drinkers quit alcohol.

That wasn't my story.

I genuinely enjoyed drinking. I loved discovering new cocktails. I appreciated a good glass of wine. I could spend an evening discussing which bar served the best martini.

Alcohol wasn't ruining my life, which made quitting even more surprising.

Today, the picture looks very different.

At weddings, there is usually one lonely mocktail sitting among a sea of cocktails. At parties, I'm the person ordering sparkling water. On trips, I'm no longer searching for the next drink recommendation.

And surprisingly, I don't miss it. Not nearly as much as I thought I would.

The Health Scare That Put Things Into Perspective

Part of my motivation came from a health wake-up call. Last year, I was diagnosed with Grade 2 fatty liver.

Hearing those words at 24 was unsettling. While alcohol wasn't the only factor, it forced me to take a hard look at my lifestyle choices.

Six months after quitting alcohol and making healthier decisions overall, my liver health has returned to normal.

That alone feels like a victory worth celebrating. Ironically, with a mocktail.

Six Months Later, My Skin Is Thanking Me

Let's start with the most visible change. My skin.

Around the two- to three-month mark, I began noticing that my skin looked brighter and healthier. Friends started commenting on it, too.

There was a noticeable glow. My face looked less tired. I wasn't constantly battling dehydration.

For something as simple as removing one thing from my routine, the results felt disproportionately rewarding.

No expensive skincare products. No miracle treatments. Just fewer hangovers and more water.

I'll take it.

The Physical Changes Were Impossible To Ignore

The benefits weren't limited to appearance. My energy levels became more stable. Mornings became easier.

I slept better and woke up feeling genuinely rested rather than negotiating with my alarm clock.

Workouts improved. Recovery improved. Even on busy weeks, I felt more consistent physically.

There's a reason health experts often point out that alcohol affects far more than the liver. Sleep quality, hydration, recovery, digestion, energy levels and overall physical performance can all be influenced by drinking habits.

For me, the difference wasn't dramatic overnight. It was gradual. And perhaps because it happened slowly, it felt sustainable.

The Mental Shift Was Even Bigger

The physical benefits were nice. The mental benefits were transformative.

One of the biggest surprises was how much mental space alcohol had occupied. Not drinking meant no planning around drinking. No recovery days. No wondering whether I had said something embarrassing. No spending the next morning replaying conversations.

Instead, there was clarity. A sense of consistency. I felt more in control of my choices. I became more present. More focused.Less anxious. More importantly, I felt more comfortable with myself.

More comfortable in social situations without relying on alcohol as a shortcut. Somewhere along the way, I stopped viewing alcohol as the thing that created fun.

Instead, I realised that friends create fun. Experiences create fun. Memories create fun.

Alcohol simply happened to be there. Once I separated the two, I stopped feeling like I was missing out.

Why Gen Z Is Quietly Breaking Up With Alcohol

My decision may have seemed unusual a few years ago. Today, it feels increasingly normal.

Across the world, younger consumers are drinking less than previous generations.

The rise of the sober-curious movement, alcohol-free alternatives, wellness culture and greater awareness around mental health has fundamentally changed how many young adults think about drinking.

For Gen Z especially, alcohol is no longer viewed as a mandatory social accessory. Instead, many are questioning whether the trade-off is worth it.

The headaches. The anxiety. The lost productivity. The health risks. The next-day regret.

For a generation that values mental health, fitness, financial independence and self-improvement, sobriety is becoming less of a sacrifice and more of a lifestyle choice.

Industry reports across multiple markets have even highlighted slowing alcohol consumption among younger demographics, forcing beverage companies to invest heavily in low-and no-alcohol alternatives.

In many ways, sobriety has become surprisingly modern.

What Experts Say About Giving Up Alcohol

According to Dr Kavita Sharma, a hepatologist, improvements in liver health can begin surprisingly quickly after alcohol cessation.

"Many people assume liver recovery takes years, but positive changes can begin within weeks. Six months without alcohol often results in significant improvements in liver function, sleep quality, energy levels and overall metabolic health," she says.

Dr Arjun Mehta, a preventive medicine specialist, notes that many people underestimate the impact alcohol has on everyday well-being.

He says, "When patients stop drinking, they often expect only physical benefits. What surprises them is the improvement in mood stability, concentration, productivity and emotional resilience. Those changes can be just as meaningful as the physical ones."

Mental health expert Dr Rhea Kapoor believes the growing sober-curious movement reflects a larger cultural shift.

"Younger generations are becoming far more intentional about what they consume. Many Gen Z adults aren't avoiding alcohol because they have a problem with it; they're avoiding it because they want better sleep, better mental health, improved fitness and greater control over their lives," she says.

Six Months Later

When I started this journey, I thought I was giving something up. Six months later, it feels like I've gained far more than I've lost.

Better health. A healthier liver. Clearer skin. Improved mental well-being. Stronger discipline. And perhaps most importantly, proof that I can keep a promise to myself.

Will I drink again someday? I honestly don't know.

But I do know this:

The girl who never attended a party without a Cosmopolitan in hand would be very surprised to see me today. Standing at a crowded bar. Holding a mocktail. Completely content. And turning down "just one drink" for the hundredth time.