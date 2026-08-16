Trisha Krishnan's Rs 85 Crore Net Worth: Rs 10 Crore Chennai Home, Film Fees And Luxury Cars

Trisha is one of the most successful actresses in the South Indian film industry and has delivered several commercially successful films over the years. She is also regarded as one of the industry's bankable stars. With a successful career spanning more than two decades, she has reportedly built a sizeable fortune and owns luxury properties and cars.

Trisha is among the highest-paid actresses in the South and also earns through brand endorsements. According to reports, her net worth is estimated at around Rs 85 crore.

Let's start with her movies.

Trisha has worked extensively in both the Tamil and Telugu film industries. Some of her most popular films include Ghilli, Saamy, Abhiyum Naanum, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Mankatha, '96, and Ponniyin Selvan. She has also appeared in several successful films in Telugu, including Varsham, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, and Athadu.

Over the years, Trisha has established herself as one of the leading actresses in South Indian cinema, with performances across different genres. Her recent successes have further strengthened her position in the industry.

Following the success of Ponniyin Selvan and Leo, Trisha has reportedly increased her acting fee. She is now said to charge around Rs 10-12 crore per film. Earlier reports had estimated her remuneration at around Rs 5-10 crore, depending on the project.

Apart from films, Trisha also reportedly earns around Rs 9 crore annually through brand endorsements. Her endorsement portfolio is said to include jewellery, fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands.

Trisha's Rs 10 crore Chennai home

According to a report by Times Entertainment, Trisha owns a Chennai property valued at around Rs 10 crore. Her home features an earthy colour palette, with shades of rust orange, beige, brown, and muted gold dominating the interiors. The living spaces are decorated with paintings, abstract artwork, and collectibles, giving the house a distinctive and stylish look.

The actress' home also reportedly has a walk-in wardrobe filled with her outfits and luxury handbags.

Trisha also reportedly owns a high-end property in Hyderabad, estimated to be worth around Rs 6-6.5 crore. She is said to stay at the property during her work commitments in the Telugu film industry.

There are also reports that Trisha owns a residential property in London. However, details about the property's value have not been disclosed.

Trisha's luxury cars

The actress also has a collection of luxury cars, reportedly worth around Rs 3-4 crore. Her garage is said to include models such as the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, BMW 5 Series, Range Rover Evoque and cars from Audi.

With a career spanning over two decades, Trisha has built a strong presence across Tamil and Telugu cinema. From commercial blockbusters to critically acclaimed films, she has consistently remained one of the most recognised female stars in South Indian cinema. Her continued success in films, along with brand endorsements and reported investments in properties and luxury assets, has contributed to her estimated wealth.



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