Trisha Krishnan Attends Chief Minister Vijay's First Independence Day Ceremony In An Elegant Saree

India is celebrating its 80th Independence Day, and it was the first time that C Joseph Vijay hoisted the national flag at Fort St. George in Chennai as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Accompanying him was Trisha Krishnan, who took a front-row seat with the actor-turned-politician's parents.

Trisha joined the politician's parents, Shoba Chandrasekhar and S.A. Chandrasekhar, along with her mother, Uma Krishnan. A few videos circulating on the internet show the actor saluting the Jana Nayagan star as he passed by while performing his official duties at the ceremony.

What Trisha Krishnan Wore To Chief Minister Vijay's First Independence Day Ceremony In Chennai

Trisha Krishnan arrived gracefully in a mustard-yellow drape. The crepe silk saree's border featured floral motifs. The actor styled it in a classic manner, with pleats in the front and a flowing pallu. The highlight was the contrasting green blouse with intricate zari work.

The actor opted for a centre-parted fish braid, which she adorned with white gajra flowers. Curled fringes framed her face, instantly elevating her look without being overdramatic. For her makeup, Trisha kept it minimal and matte.

Instead of foundation, she appeared to have opted for a skin tint. Her eyeshadow was in a muted brown shade, and she lined her eyes with black kohl. Instead of eyeliner, she chose to add definition to her lashes with mascara.

Trisha went with a peach-pink blush for a flush of colour on her cheeks. Completing the look were a small red round bindi and a mauve-pink nude lipstick. As for accessories, she chose kundan jhumkas and two kadas on her right hand.

Trisha Krishnan also attended Vijay's Jana Nayagan screening and oath-taking ceremony. On the day of vote counting, she made an appearance at Vijay's residence. The actor's continued presence alongside the Chief Minister has been garnering attention on social media.

Chief Minister Vijay's First Independence Day Ceremony In Chennai

While hoisting the national flag, Chief Minister Vijay said, "To all my Tamil relatives across the world and my Gen Z friends, my Vanakkam to all."

He noted that eliminating corruption will bring true freedom and added that his government was working towards that goal. The chief minister further said, "Government revenue being diverted to private individuals has been prevented, and continuous action is being taken to eliminate corruption across all departments."

Also Read | At Vijay's Oath Ceremony In Tamil Nadu, Trisha Krishnan Stuns In A Silk Saree And Gajra-Adorned Bun

