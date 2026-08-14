Inside Sunidhi Chauhan's Contemporary Mumbai Home: Temple, Artwork, And Wooden Interiors

It's the birthday of top-charting playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan who has delivered hits like Kamli from Dhoom 3, Crazy Kiya Re (Dhoom 2), Sheila Ki Jawani (Tees Maar Khan), Mehboob Mere (Fiza), Chhaliya (Tashan), Desi Girl (Dostana), and Be Intehaan (Race 2), among others.

The queen of upbeat, who began singing at the age of four, has turned 43 today. She gained popularity by lending her voice to Ruki Ruki Si Zindagi for Mast (1999), and never looked back. Her 10-city I Am Home India Tour, spanning from December 2025 to March 2026, was a massive hit. As the singer celebrates her day, here is a quick glimpse inside her humble abode.

Inside Sunidhi Chauhan's Home

Around 10 months ago, Main Hoon Na director visited Sunidhi Chauhan's home to shoot an episode of Food With Farah. She revealed that the two powerhouses live in the same building but the choreographer was visiting the singer's house for the first time.

Sunidhi's home is warm and understated, with wooden accents that elevate the decor. The living room features wooden flooring, brick walls near a floor-to-ceiling window, and dark wood furniture. Adding a striking contrast are two cream white sofas with tufted leather cushions arranged around the space.

Another tufted leather segment anchors the seating while adding a visual balance that makes the space welcoming. Right in front of the sofa is a television unit, and behind the leather seating is a dining table in light wood colour while the chairs are again in leather finish to gel with the theme.

What ties the contemporary space together is the lighting. Warm concealed lighting on the false ceiling and modern light fixtures lend a serene glow to the interiors. Light neutrals through showpieces against the dark wood create the perfect contrast of colours without one overpowering the other.

Right beside the dining room is a brown wood temple with little bells hanging around. Farah Khan visited the singer's house during Ganesh Chaturthi. The duo bowed their heads in front of the idol and received prasad as blessings before proceeding further.

Interestingly, in the same building, Sunidhi Chauhan has a space where she practises choreographies, gets ready, and sits with her team for brainstorming sessions. The otherwise vacant space has a small corridor space that has been turned into a glam room with a dressing unit featuring a mirror and makeup lights. Right opposite to it is a comfortable sofa, and above it are two wood shelves displaying the singer's many awards and achievements.

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