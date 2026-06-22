Inside Barun Sobti's 4 BHK Mumbai Home With French Windows, Hidden Room, And Kids' Bedrooms

Television superstar Barun Sobti and his wife, Pashmeen Manchanda, opened the doors to their luxurious family home in Mumbai to give Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip, a home tour. The actor shared a sneak peek into his personal space in Farah's latest YouTube vlog.

As the director and her cook entered Barun Sobti's building, they saw a striking blue-coloured entrance door and a pebbled area decorated with plants and abstract artwork, where the actor's children had parked their bikes.

Barun Sobti's Family Home Is A Masterclass In Minimalism

As one enters through the main door, they are greeted by a spacious living area that features an open floor plan. Barun Sobti has divided the space into a dining nook and a seating area. He has kept the dining area minimal and laid-back, with a light wood table, a bench and two chairs. A glass cabinet showcases glassware and china sets, further enhancing the airy interior that looks both elegant and inviting.

Right next to the dining area is a modular kitchen, featuring modern glass doors, contemporary cabinetry and a large refrigerator covered with fridge magnets.

Barun Sobti's living room is characterised by a minimalist aesthetic. The room features vibrant blue and green couches, a patterned centre table, a large TV and modern lamp fixtures. Behind the couch is a neatly decorated wooden cabinet displaying books, showpieces and awards, perfectly complementing the home's overall classy theme.

The sitting area has large French windows that open onto a spacious balcony featuring wooden flooring and a plush seating area. The balcony also includes a table, two red chairs and a large plant that adds a vibrant touch to the space.

A Secret Room Tucked Behind Wood Panelling

The walls of the living room feature wood panelling, which also acts as a hidden door leading to a guest room. Without unnecessary decoration, the bedroom focuses on comfort and cleanliness. The space features a large window offering stunning city views, soft furnishings and a few charming details that make the room feel warm and inviting.

Vibrant Kids' Room And Play Area

The house has a foyer with walls adorned with family photographs and precious memories of Barun and Pashmeen with their children. The floor features a hopscotch game that both Farah and Barun enjoyed. The foyer leads to the children's playroom, filled with games they enjoy.

The children's bedroom is designed to suit their style. With two comfortable beds and simple yet playful decorations, the room blends comfort and functionality.

Also Read | Smriti Mandhana's 10-Acre Sangli Farmhouse Features A Cricket Pitch, Practice Nets, And Pool