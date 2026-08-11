Shreya Kalra's Lavish Mumbai Home Features Warm Interiors, Modern Tech and A Walk-In Closet

Lock Upp Season 2 winner Shreya Kalra welcomed Farah Khan to her lavish Mumbai house, where she lives with partner Rishabh Jaiswal. On the latest episode of Farah Khan's YouTube vlog, the filmmaker, along with her cook, Dilip took a tour of Shreya's thoughtfully designed house.

Named after Shreya and Rishabh's YouTube channel, The Simps, the house combines warm interiors with modern technology. The entrance of the house features an arched main door with the “The Simps” nameplate attached to the side. Once inside, you're greeted by a circular design hallway with light green walls and gold detailing.

Inside Shreya Kalra's Mumbai Home

The hallway opens to a seating area designed with a massive designer sofa and patterned white marble table, sitting on top of a matching rug. The area also has a giant TV and a shelf underneath decorated with various types of plants. The living area features warm yellow lamps and Pinterest-inspired wall panelling.

The adjoining dining nook includes a wooden dining table, a crystal chandelier, and a shelf dedicated to Shreya and Rishabh's awards. The space that leads to the bedroom displays all the YouTube play buttons the couple achieved throughout their careers. The separate kitchen area features a full modular design with modern appliances.

Shreya has kept the bedroom minimal with beige and blue accents. The bedroom has an adorable portrait of the couple on one wall, and the other has a sleek white closet decorated with their favourite movie posters.

On top of the bedpost, Shreya has also lined up her collection of soft toys. Seeing that Farah joked that the soft toys are complete opposites to Shreya's character.

She also revealed that she has turned their second room into a walk-in closet due to lack of storage space. The walk-in closet houses her extensive collection of shoes, handbags, accessories, and clothes.

Previously, sharing a house tour on her YouTube channel, Shreya revealed that she and Rishabh designed the entire space together, and it follows Vastu Shastra-inspired design elements.

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