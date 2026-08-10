Anne Hathaway Flaunts Baby Bump In Silk Prabal Gurung Top And Jeans At <i>The End Of Oak Street</i> Premiere

Anne Hathaway is having a busy year with several film projects on her plate while also making a mark with her fashion choices. The actress has been serving one stylish look after another at various events. Most recently, she turned heads at the world premiere of The End of Oak Street with her effortlessly chic take on casual maternity fashion. Anne flaunted her baby bump in a silk top and jeans.

For the red carpet, Anne opted for a fashion-forward maternity look that balanced relaxed denim with the drama of couture. She wore low-rise blue jeans with a light-blue sleeveless top. It came with a high neckline and an eye-catching floor-length train that gracefully fell behind her and highlighted her baby bump.

The unexpected combination gave the otherwise casual outfit a sophisticated red carpet edge. The actress finished the look with striking red pumps that picked up on the red lining visible on the ensemble.

The statement top was from Prabal Gurung's couture collection and was crafted from silk Mikado. Its structured construction gave the piece a sculptural quality, while the dramatic train added movement and elegance to the look. From the front, it worked as a sleek sleeveless top, but from other angles, its asymmetrical cropped hem and sweeping train resembled a deconstructed gown.

Anne kept the rest of her styling relatively understated so that the outfit remained the focal point. She accessorised with dangling earrings, chunky mixed-metal bracelets, and a selection of rings. Her hair was pulled back into a neat ponytail while a bold red lip added a polished finishing touch to her otherwise minimal makeup.

The ensemble blurred the line between casualwear and couture while allowing her baby bump to remain an integral part of the look.