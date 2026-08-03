Viral Pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Nails Maternity Fashion In Vibrant Mustard Cape Dress

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is redefining maternity style on her own terms. Known for her sleek, contemporary aesthetic, the actress continues to turn heads by swapping traditional oversized silhouettes for intentional, modern tailoring that highlights her signature style.

For her latest outing, Samantha leaned into effortless vibrancy. She slipped into a bright mustard yellow Cocoon Cape dress by Qua Clothing. The piece, which came with a price tag of Rs 4,995, strikes an ideal balance between glam and comfort.

The dress features a fitted bodice that subtly transitions into a soft, draped skirt, anchored by a cowl-like gathered hem that creates fluid movement. Its defining detail—an attached cape overlay cascading from a clean high neckline—replaces traditional sleeves with sculptural grace. She completed the look with metallic golden strappy stilettos that echoed the dress's warm undertones, keeping accessories understated with turquoise and emerald statement earrings.

This minimalist yet impactful approach extends beyond her latest shoot. During a recent holiday with her husband, Raj Nidimoru, Samantha served a masterclass in relaxed resort dressing.

In one of the pictures, the actress was seen standing on a balcony wearing an all-white co-ord set. The sleeveless top features a round neckline and intricate thread work all over it, and the loose-fitted bottoms also follow the same thread work detailing.

In another picture, Samantha was spotted wearing a cropped butter-yellow top underneath an off-white bralette and paired it with matching linen pants. Other pictures from the vacation showed the actress wearing a ruffle gown, featuring a gorgeous V neckline and side slit.

By embracing flowing silhouettes, vibrant colours, and thoughtfully styled ensembles, the actress continues to redefine maternity fashion, proving that pregnancy dressing can be both comfortable and fashion-forward.