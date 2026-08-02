Kirti Kulhari Shares Healing Journey At Kerala <i>Panchakarma</i> Retreat Set In 400-Year-Old Property

Kirti Kulhari has opened up about taking a much-needed break after months of work-related stress, revealing that she recently underwent Panchakarma treatment at a wellness retreat in Kerala. Sharing glimpses from her stay on Instagram, the actress reflected on the physical and mental toll of spending the past several months focused on her first film as a producer.

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"Sometimes getting away is the only way," Kirti wrote. She revealed that Panchakarma had been on her mind for quite some time and that the decision to finally take the retreat came after an intense period in her professional life.

"#Panchkarma was on my mind for a while and last 6-7 months I had spent buried in my first film as a producer. Stress had become a way of life. A part of me wanted to normalise it but a bigger part of me was not okay with it," she wrote.

Seeking a reset, the actress travelled to Ayursiddha Jeevanam in Attingal, Kerala. Describing her experience at the wellness centre, Kirti praised the people she met there and said the place felt like home.

"Hence I decided to visit @ayursiddha.jeevanam located in #attingal #kerala," she wrote, adding, "Madhu sir is one of the sweetest people I have ever met and the staff was the friendliest. It really did feel like HOME."

Kirti also thanked actor Adil Hussain for recommending the retreat. "And thank u @_adilhussain for recommending this gem to me," she said.

The actress shared that she returned feeling refreshed and healthier after the experience. "I returned healthier, fresher, and so grateful for a body that endures so much without complaining," she wrote.

Giving further details about the property, Kirti noted that the retreat is housed in a centuries-old heritage space. "P.S - this place is a 400-year-old property. Very simple with basic amenities and some great Kerala food and all the healing that ur body and mind needs."

Kirti also used her post to raise awareness about animal welfare. During one of her walks around the property, she came across an elephant being kept in captivity. Explaining why she included a video of the animal in her post, she wrote, "Also I hate animals in captivity, and on one of my walks, I found this elephant. So took a video not because I was enjoying the site but to just create awareness about it."

What is Panchakarma?

Panchakarma is a traditional Ayurvedic healing and detoxification therapy that aims to cleanse the body and restore balance. The word comes from Sanskrit, where Pancha means five and Karma means actions or procedures. The treatment typically involves a combination of therapies designed to remove toxins, improve digestion, promote relaxation, and support overall well-being.

Many people opt for Panchakarma retreats to address stress, fatigue, and lifestyle-related health concerns.



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