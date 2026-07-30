From 90 Kg To 72 Kg: Ravi Kishan Shares How He Lost 18 Kg With OMAD

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan has proved that weight loss does not have to necessarily come from restrictive diets or trendy fitness fads. The 57-year-old revealed how he shed an impressive 18 kg by making simple yet consistent lifestyle changes.

Speaking about his fitness journey, the parliamentarian revealed that he prioritised wholesome meals, regular exercise, and discipline over quick fixes. During an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor shared the habits that transformed his lifestyle. “I was 90kg and dropped to 72kg. Prepare kar raha hoon apni body ko, ripped kar de raha hoon, shrink kar raha hoon (I'm preparing my body, getting ripped, and slimming down),” he shared adding that his political duties and visits to his Gorakhpur constituency led to some weight gain, but he has since returned to a fruit-heavy diet to regain a leaner frame. “I lost 18kg by changing how I eat,” the actor revealed.

The actor shared that his on-screen roles pushed him to get in shape. “Laapataa Ladies required me to look heavy in Mirzapur: The Movie, I will look lean, while in Naagzilla I have a super-fit body. When you are in your 50s, it's not easy, but food changes can help, as 70-80% is what you eat and the rest is exercise,” Ravi Kishan said.

Talking about his diet, he clarified that his eating pattern was not strictly limited to fruits alone. “It's Mahadev's blessing that he gives me the strength to be on a one-meal diet, intermittent fasting or exclusively on fruits. But I keep tweaking it to manage my political duties. These days, Parliament is in session, so I take soaked dry fruits and salad. As needed, I add protein, carbs and ghee too,” he shared.

Talking about his preferred fruits, the actor said he likes to include avocado, kiwi, apples, bananas, oranges, and freshly squeezed juices in his meal. Alongside maintaining a healthy diet, Ravi Kishan also emphasizes the importance of regular exercise for muscle health.

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