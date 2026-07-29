<i>Ramayana</i> Trailer Reveal At Brahma Muhurat: Significance Of The Auspicious Pre-Dawn Hour

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana is one of the most ambitious projects of the year, set to bring the Hindu epic to the silver screen on a grand scale. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also stars Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravi Dubey, Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Deol, and Lara Dutta, among others.

The trailer was earlier expected to release on July 24, but producer Namit Malhotra issued a statement saying that audiences would catch the first glimpse of the World of Ramayana on a different date as he announced a partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment.

In his latest Instagram post, he revealed that the trailer will be released worldwide at 4:15 am IST on July 30. "At the auspicious Brahma Muhurat, we welcome the dawn of Ramayana with our trailer," read the post.

What Is Brahma Muhurat

Most producers choose a time to release a film trailer when they expect maximum traction on social media. This is perhaps the first time a major Bollywood film trailer is set to be unveiled at 4:15 am, when most Indians would be sound asleep.

While the trailer release time might seem odd, it is considered auspicious among Hindus. Astrologer Silky Kukreja, an astrologer and psychic, told NDTV, "In Hindu tradition, Brahma Muhurat is the peaceful period about 1.5 hours before sunrise, a sacred pre-dawn hour dedicated to prayer, wisdom, and communion with the divine."

Brahma Muhurat usually begins one hour and 36 minutes before sunrise and ends 48 minutes before sunrise. It typically falls between 3:30 am and 5:30 am, depending on the season and location.

The astrologer also told NDTV that Brahma Muhurat is considered the most auspicious time, representing purity, positive energy, and spiritual awakening. "Brahma Muhurat symbolises the beginning of wisdom, clarity, and divine consciousness. It also signifies a new beginning, where devotion offered in silence is believed to invite divine blessings, inner clarity, and spiritual upliftment," she added.

According to the expert, this time is also considered highly auspicious for meditation, prayer, study, and self-reflection. In fact, many Indians still wake up in the wee hours, take a bath, and pray. In many Hindu temples, priests quietly enter the premises, clean the previous day's offerings, chant hymns to awaken the deities, open the sanctum, and prepare the temple for morning prayers.

In many Lord Shiva temples, abhisheka, a ritual in which priests bathe the Shiva Linga with milk, water, ghee, and honey, is performed. Devotees who visit the Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand often ensure they participate in the Maha Abhishek Aarti, which is usually held between 4 am and 4:30 am.

About Ramayana

Ramayana is a two-part big-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic. Ramayana: Part I is all set to release in theatres globally on November 8, 2026, while the second part is scheduled for release around Diwali 2027.

Speaking to podcaster Prakhar Gupta, Namit Malhotra earlier revealed, "When we set out to make this six or seven years ago, people thought I was a lunatic because no Indian film comes close to this scale. Put simply, the budget will be around $500 million for both parts combined, which is over Rs 4,000 crore."

In Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi plays Goddess Sita, Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman, Ravi Dubey plays Lakshmana, and Yash plays Ravana, among others.

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