How Dhanush, 43 Today, Built A Rs 230 Crore Fortune: Rs 150 Crore Chennai Mansion, Luxury Cars, Businesses

Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja, professionally known as Dhanush, is one of India's most prolific actors. Born in July 1983, the actor wanted to be a chef, but Selvaraghavan, his elder brother and film director, wanted him to carry forward the family's legacy.

Dhanush, who is celebrating his 43rd birthday today, debuted in Thulluvadho Ilamai, a 2002 teen drama directed by his father, Kasthuri Raja. Some of his most acclaimed films include Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Polladhavan, Aadukalam, Anegan, Vaathi, and Maari, among others.

In 2011, his song Why This Kolaveri Di became the first Indian song to garner 100 million views on YouTube. In 2013, Dhanush made his Hindi film debut with Aanand L Rai's Raanjhanaa, for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.

As the actor celebrates his birthday, here is a look at his multi-crore empire.

Dhanush's Businesses

In 2010, Dhanush launched his production company, Wunderbar Films, which has reportedly produced more than 20 films, including Pa Pandi, Kaala, Maari, Idli Kadai, and Vada Chennai, among others.

His other venture is Dhanush Global Ventures Private Limited, a corporate business services and investment entity that handles diversified financial portfolios beyond those linked to direct film production.

In 2025, Lifestyle Asia estimated the actor's net worth at around Rs 230 crore.

Dhanush's Real Estate Investment

Dhanush lives in Chennai, where his Poes Garden home is believed to be one of the city's most expensive celebrity residences. According to Hindustan Times, it is valued at Rs 150 crore. The four-storey property spans 19,000 square feet.

The actor reportedly owns another property in Alwarpet, which is estimated to be worth around Rs 18 crore and features a terrace garden, balconies, and modern interiors. He has also invested in other real estate properties across India.

Dhanush's Movies, Music Career, And Brand Endorsements

Dhanush has headlined several blockbuster films in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu cinema. He also featured in The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, and Julia Butters.

In 2024, GQ India reported that the actor was charging between Rs 20 crore and Rs 35 crore per film. Apart from starring in films, and directing and producing them, Dhanush is also a lyricist and singer. He has lent his voice to multiple songs from films such as Aayirathil Oruvan, Pudhupettai, Mayakkam Enna, and Vajrakaya.

The actor also endorses brands, though he is selective about them. Historically, he has been associated with Tata Sky, 7UP, Center Fresh, OLX, and the Indian Super League.

Dhanush's Car Collection

For a star of Dhanush's stature, it is no surprise that his car collection is as swanky as his aura on the silver screen. His reported fleet includes a Rolls-Royce Ghost, Jaguar XE, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Range Rover Sport HSE, and Ford Mustang, among others.

Dhanush will next be seen in Om (Chapter 1 - Udhiram: The Blood Wood), which is scheduled to hit theatres on October 16, 2026.

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