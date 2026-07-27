Fitness Influencer Loses 20 Kg In 4 Months With Intermittent Fasting, Shares Her Diet Plan

Intermittent fasting has become one of the most talked-about approaches to weight management, with many claiming it helps improve metabolism, control appetite, and promote fat loss. Adding to the growing list of success stories, one woman has shared how she lost 20 kg in just four months by following a structured intermittent fasting routine.

Detailing her daily meal plan, a fitness influencer named Sneha A Chauhan shared a video on Instagram and explained how staying consistent with the routine helped her achieve her fitness goals without resorting to extreme diets or complicated workout regimens.

In the video, Sneha revealed that she starts her morning by drinking apple cider vinegar diluted in a large glass of lukewarm water, saying it aids digestion and supports her weight-loss journey. Between 11 am and 12 pm, she has breakfast, which is usually a low-fat, high-protein meal. She showed a bowl of cereal containing 20 grams of muesli with low-fat milk and a small banana.

For lunch, she shared a balanced meal combining protein, carbohydrates and fibre. Her plate included 200 grams of khichdi, 20 grams of soya chunks, 60 grams of high-protein yoghurt, a small portion of mashed potato, pickle, and a cucumber and onion salad. After having lunch between 1 pm and 2 pm, she enjoyed a sweet treat.

For dessert, Sneha opted for a mango ice cream containing only 80 calories. "Weight loss does not mean you have to impose strict restrictions on yourself; it is all about sticking to a healthy routine and maintaining your diet," she explained.

In the evening, she drank a large glass of water mixed with electrolytes for an instant energy boost. After some time, she had a can of zero-sugar Pepsi instead of higher-calorie drinks. She further revealed that she finishes her dinner by 7 pm. For the last meal of the day, she opts for one scoop of plant protein, which provides roughly 20 grams of protein. Before going to bed, at around 8 pm, Sneha drinks a cup of detox green tea, which she says helps her relax.



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