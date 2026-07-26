Inside Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Mumbai Home With A Lake View And Greece-Inspired Decor

Celebrity homes often offer a glimpse into their personal style, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Mumbai residence is no exception. Designed with soothing earthy tones and inspired by the laid-back aesthetics of Greece and Tulum, the actress' home is the perfect mix of comfort and understated luxury. Every corner of the house reflects her love for nature-inspired spaces.

In a vlog shared on Farah Khan's YouTube channel, Priyanka invited the filmmaker and her cook Dilip to her humble abode. According to the actress, her place has a “studio vibe.” The living room is all Greece-themed, and the bedroom is Tulum-inspired. She's been renting it for around a year and a half, Priyanka revealed.

The Living Room: Greek Theme and Natural Light



The entry opened into a big hall with a wall featuring a painting of Mykonos in Greece. The living area included a comfortable couch alongside green and brown tones of colourful wooden cabinetry. Other highlights of the space were its ambient lighting, a large TV unit showcasing Priyanka's awards and a cosy six-seater dining table.

Adding to the charm, the hall had oversized French windows that led out to the balcony with a lovely lake view. They also flood the space with natural light.

Vanity, Bedroom and a Lakeside Retreat

Priyanka also showed her vanity and bedroom to the viewers. The vanity was super “girly” with a French vibe, while the bedroom was more elegant and cosy. The vanity area housed her cupboards, several awards, and a collection of miniature bags and accessories.

The bedroom further opened into a spacious bathroom with a Jacuzzi and “onyx”-style marble flooring. A standout feature of the space was the lake view. Priyanka said she loves sitting there with tea or coffee to read while looking out at the water.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is best known for portraying Tejo Kaur Sandhu in the hit drama series Udaariyaan. The actress rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 16, where she finished as the second runner-up. Most recently, she garnered massive attention for playing the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural thriller Naagin 7.

