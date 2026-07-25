How Priyanka Chopra's Miss World 2000 'Namaste' Saved Her From A Wardrobe Mishap

Priyanka Chopra was only 18 years old when she was crowned Miss World in 2000. Little did she know that the moment on the stage would lay the foundation for her dream of becoming a global icon.

One of the most iconic moments on the stage was Priyanka Chopra gracefully greeting everyone with a namaste, a common Indian gesture in which people fold their hands to greet others. But for the Desi Girl, it also saved her from a wardrobe mishap.

How Priyanka Chopra's Miss World 'Namaste' Hid A Fashion Crisis On Stage

Taking to Instagram, the Miss India Organisation revealed that Priyanka Chopra's namaste on the Miss World stage had a hidden reason behind it: a wardrobe mishap she was trying to prevent.

"During her Miss World 2000 crowning, @priyankachopra's body tape reportedly gave way, leaving her to discreetly hold her strapless Hemant Trivedi gown in place," read the caption.

In older interviews, the The Bluff star has repeatedly told the same story, albeit with a laugh.

The organisation further noted that what looked like a "perfectly poised gesture" was actually quick thinking on Priyanka's part while she was under immense pressure and standing in the brightest spotlight.

"Because true poise isn't about everything going according to plan, it's about making the unexpected look effortless," the caption further read.

Nick Jonas Saw Priyanka Chopra Won Miss World

In 2018, Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas. While they first connected on social media in 2016, Nick had actually seen Priyanka win the Miss World 2000 title.

During an interview, the Sky Is Pink star revealed that her mother-in-law told her a "crazy story". She was skeptical at first and could hardly believe it.

Narrating the story, she shared, "When my mother-in-law told me that story, I was like 'I don't know...'. When I had just turned 18, I won the Miss World pageant. This was in London. This was November and I turned 18 in July. A complete child, and I had no idea what I was doing or what this world entailed, didn't have a lot of practice. Apparently, my mother-in-law was like, 'I remember watching you when you won!' I was in London, this is 2000. They were in Texas. I was like, 'There is no way.'"

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, on January 15, 2022, via surrogacy. On the work front, the actor will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is slated for release in April 2027.

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