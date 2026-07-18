Inside Priyanka Chopra's Rs 650 Crore Fortune: Global Career, Luxury Homes And Brand Deals

Born in Jamshedpur on July 18, 1982, Priyanka Chopra is now a global star. She never imagined she would become an actor, yet today, she is among the highest-paid performers and has worked with some of the biggest talents in both the Indian and American entertainment industries.

Married to singer Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra has inspired countless aspiring actors. However, films are not the only contributors to her multi-million-dollar fortune. She runs multiple businesses, has invested in several real estate properties, and has signed brand deals with companies synonymous with luxury and fine craftsmanship.

As the Desi Girl celebrates her 44th birthday, let's take a look at her estimated Rs 650 crore fortune, according to reports by GQ India.

Priyanka Chopra's Net Worth

Priyanka Chopra has an estimated net worth of around Rs 650 crore, accumulated through her work in the Indian and American film industries, her production house, business ventures, and brand endorsements.

The actor owns multiple properties in India and the US. She also has an enviable collection of luxury cars, rare gemstones, designer handbags, footwear, and accessories.

Priyanka Chopra's Film Career

Priyanka Chopra achieved global recognition after winning the Miss World title in 2000. She was just 18 years old when she was crowned at London's Millennium Dome. Interestingly, her mother-in-law once revealed that Nick Jonas had watched her crowning ceremony on television.

She made her acting debut in 2002 with the Tamil film Thamizhan. Her Hindi film debut came with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. Throughout her career spanning more than two decades, the actor has delivered memorable performances in Barfi!, Fashion, Bajirao Mastani, Aitraaz, Mary Kom, and The Sky Is Pink, among others.

Priyanka Chopra's music career in the US began in 2012. Around the same time, she auditioned for international acting projects and went on to headline ABC's drama series Quantico. She has also starred in The Matrix Resurrections, Love Again, We Can Be Heroes, Heads of State, and Baywatch.

One of her most anticipated upcoming Indian projects is SS Rajamouli's film starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Priyanka Chopra's Real Estate Investments

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas purchased their USD 20 million California mansion in 2019. The 20,000-square-foot property features seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and a swimming pool.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor owns multiple properties, including several in Mumbai.

Priyanka Chopra's Businesses

In 2016, Priyanka Chopra launched Purple Pebble Pictures, a production house that produces films in multiple Indian languages. In 2021, she launched Anomaly, a hair-care brand known for its use of recycled ocean-plastic packaging. The company grew rapidly before being acquired by an Indian conglomerate. However, Priyanka continues to serve as its Creative Director.

According to another GQ India report, the actor invested in the dating platform Bumble in 2018. She also launched SONA, a New York-based restaurant, though she later parted ways with the venture.

Priyanka Chopra's Brand Deals

Priyanka Chopra is the global brand ambassador for Italian luxury jewellery house Bvlgari. Since August 2021, she has regularly worn the brand's creations on international red carpets.

In 2026, she was also announced as a global brand ambassador for Rolex, the Swiss luxury watchmaker.

Priyanka Chopra's Cars, Bags, And Other Accessories

Not many know that Priyanka Chopra is also associated with Bentley as a global brand ambassador. Her garage reportedly includes a Mercedes-Maybach S650 gifted by Nick Jonas, a vintage 1960 Ford Thunderbird, a Rolls-Royce Ghost reportedly worth Rs 5.25 crore, and a Chevrolet Suburban.

At public events, the global star has been spotted carrying accessories such as the Lady Dior Small Bag, Bvlgari Serpenti Cuore, Cuyana Mini Linea Bucket Bag, Judith Leiber Gemma Satin Clutch, L'Alingi London Taliya Bag, Balmain Crystal Bag, and pieces from Hermès and Valentino, among others.

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