India's Got Latent is one of the few shows that has cracked the code of virality. From Samay Raina himself to the judges' panel and contestants, each episode has at least one viral moment. In the latest episode, Sakshi Jha, a teacher from Bihar, described herself as a "man-hater" and later a "feminist", leaving the panel both surprised and shocked.

Joining Samay Raina in Episode 3 were Raghu Ram, Tanmay Bhat, Vishal Dadlani, and Yashraj. At times, Sakshi's set leaves you cringing, and at others, you simply want to say no. However, throughout the performance, those who have long defended feminism as a movement "not against men" but against patriarchy may find it embarrassing.

Sakshi Jha's Set On Samay Raina's Latent 2

Sakshi Jha opened her set by saying, "I am a man-hater." She added that she often likes to hurt men's egos and used the word "chee" (ew) while making a face at the mention of "mard" (men). "Mardon ko kya ata hai [What do men even know]?" she asked.

After her set, Samay Raina asked her who had hurt her. "Mens," she replied, prompting the host to instantly joke that he supports the cause of educating the girl child.

When asked what she felt about her father, she said, "I genuinely hate him. I have told him." Sakshi confessed that it was not just her father; she also hated her grandfather and brother.

Later, Vishal Dadlani questioned her statement about wanting to beat her husband. "Mujhe pati ko daru peekar marna hai [I want to beat my husband after drinking alcohol]," she had written on her form.

When asked to elaborate, Sakshi replied, "Yaar mujhe sach me yeh karna hai [I really want to do this]."

She was also asked whether she would like to become a mother, to which she replied, "Yes", adding that she would be willing to marry a "good man" in order to have a child. When the panel asked her to define a "good man", she said, "Acha mard wo hai jo joru ka gulam ho [A good man is one who blindly follows his wife]."

Samay quickly pointed out that she wanted to get married and then beat her husband. Sakshi did not seem to understand the rhetorical remark and further joked, "Main toh Gen Z, kuch to alag hona chahiye na [I am Gen Z, so something should be different]."

Raghu Ram concluded, "Because of you, people will love men a lot more."

Internet Reacts To 'Man-Hater' Contestant's Remark On Samay Raina's Latent 2

The internet was appalled by Sakshi Jha's set and did not hold back. Women, especially those who identify as feminists, said they were "embarrassed" that the Bihar-based teacher had reduced the fight against patriarchy to hating men.

Aditi Gautam shared a clip from Sakshi's set and wrote, "The second-hand embarrassment I felt as a woman," adding, "I think we can collectively say we don't claim her."

Sharing another clip, Vikas wrote, "The 'feminist' who got cancelled by women." In his caption, he added that many people mistakenly believe feminism means "women vs men", when that is not the case.

Shreyaa shared a clip in which all the judges gave Sakshi Jha a score of zero and wrote, "Well, as a true feminist, I'd say this is pretty satisfying."

Sanikaa wrote, "As a woman, watching this comic set by Sakshi Jha was embarrassing." In the caption, she added that misandry is not feminism.

Addressing Sakshi, Simran Singh said, "Girl, whatever you did today, that wasn't feminism. Learn what feminism actually stands for before using the word, because all you did was make a mockery of it."

Feminism has long been debated for what it stands for. In today's highly political landscape, it is arguably one of the most misunderstood terms. However, as the discourse around it has expanded, evolved, and become more nuanced, feminism has come to be understood as a movement that challenges patriarchy and patriarchal norms. It advocates equality for all, irrespective of gender, sexual orientation, caste, class, or race.

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