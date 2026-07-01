After Viral Donald Trump Act, Avinash Agarwal Shares Simple Life Lesson He Wants You To Follow

A Donald Trump impersonation on India's Got Latent Season 2 has turned comedian Avinash Agarwal into one of the internet's latest talking points. But beyond the viral performance, the comedian is now opening up about the health scare he faced just days before stepping onto the stage.

In a recent Instagram video, Avinash, popularly known online as the "Indian Trump", thanked viewers for the overwhelming support he has received since the episode aired. He said many people had written to him saying that his success felt personal to them. In response, he shared a behind-the-scenes story from before the shoot, saying everyone's journey comes with its own struggles.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "A message of love and care if you're out there struggling. It's just a phase. Take care of yourself, FIRST. Eat, Sleep, Play, Repeat."

According to Avinash, he was suffering from severe food poisoning just two days before filming the show. He said he spent the day vomiting and felt so unwell that he wondered if he would even be able to perform. With the help of antibiotics and painkillers, however, he managed to recover enough to make it to the set and complete the shoot.

Reflecting on the experience, he said missing the show because of his health could have changed the course of his life. That, he added, reminded him of the importance of looking after oneself before anything else.

“Just two days before the latent shoot happened, I was down with food poisoning so badly. Vomiting all day. It felt like my insides will come outside. Somehow, with antibiotics and painkillers, I went onto that stage and then shot the episode. Imagine if my health was so bad that I could not go to latent. My life would have been very different today,” he said.

Sharing what he called "big brother advice", Avinash encouraged people to keep life simple by focusing on good food, adequate sleep and regular physical activity. He urged his followers to eat home-cooked meals, get seven to eight hours of sleep every night and make time for exercise to keep both the body and mind healthy.

He also reminded people not to let everyday pressures, whether from work or life, take over. Ending the video on a lighter note, Agarwal quoted actor Sanjay Dutt's famous one-liners, adding a touch of humour to his message about putting health first.