"No Ozempic, No Fat Burners": Sohail Khan Reacts To His Weight Loss During <i>Alliance</i>

Sohail Khan has addressed the sudden change in his appearance after his stint on Alliance. The actor put an end to speculation that weight-loss drugs or supplements were behind his slimmer look. He told Hindustan Times that he was unwell soon after entering the reality show and had to change the way he ate while continuing with the competition.

Sohail became part of Prime Video's Alliance as a wildcard contestant. The show marked his first stint as a reality-show participant. Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, the series brought 16 celebrities into a competitive setup where teamwork, strategy, and trust played a major role. Contestants were split into alliances and had to work together through tasks and eliminations, with new wildcard entries adding fresh changes to the game.

For Sohail, however, adjusting to the reality-show environment came with its own challenges. He said that he felt uncomfortable during the first few days and then developed a stomach bug.

“I got a bit claustrophobic in the first few days, as it was my first time being a part of a reality show. A stomach bug added to that in the first week itself of entering the house. I must tell you, the love and concern, not only about my health but also at any given time by contestants, made me stay in for five weeks, though I was unwell in the first itself,” Sohail Khan said.

The actor also explained that he had to be careful about his food because he wanted to remain active in the show's challenges. Rather than following a weight-loss treatment, his focus was on managing his health while staying in the competition.

Sohail shared, “I just needed to control what I was eating, as I wanted to be a part of the challenges and be around the new family and friends that I made till the last day, and now for a lifetime. So no Ozempic, no fat burners, I'm only taking pure and loads of love and affection from everyone.”

Sohail's time on Alliance also brought several personal moments. His former wife Seema Sajdeh later entered the show, leading to an emotional conversation about their equation and their family.

The show has since wrapped up, with Mini Mathur winning the season and Aly Goni finishing as the runner-up.