From 100 Kg To 75 Kg: Influencer Shares The Meal Plan That Helped Her Lose 25 Kg

Losing weight is not just about calorie deficit or spending hours at the gym. Daily food choices, exercise, sleep, stress and even age, medicines and health conditions can affect your weight.

Content creator Abhiniti Sikka recently shared with her followers her own weight loss journey of going from 100kg to 75kg. She admitted that staying on a weight loss plan can be harder than it looks. Still, she believes that with patience and consistency, it is possible to keep going.

On Instagram, Sikka shared, “I start with kesar water, which is so good for digestion and weight loss. 3 egg whites with seasoning on it. Next I have this tea, which is so good for bloating. Moving on to the best part of the day, my iced coffee.

“Coming to lunch, this mostly has low carb, high protein roti, a fibre rich sabzi and any source of protein. I made a fresh yummy batch of my chilli oil, I'm obsessed with it.”

“After the gym, I drank the yummiest protein shake. My nani specially made fat free namkeen and had the yummiest moong daal daliya for dinner.”

According to Healthline, a weight loss plan works better when it becomes a healthy routine that you can follow for a long time. One simple step is to keep track of your food and physical activity. Exercise does not always mean going to the gym. You can choose activities you enjoy, such as walking, cycling, swimming or playing outside. Keeping healthy foods like fruits and vegetables at home can also be beneficial.

Getting enough sleep and finding ways to manage stress can support your weight loss efforts. When it comes to meals, try to choose fresh or lightly processed foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean meats.

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