Delhi High Court, Airport Receive Bomb Threat Day Before Independence Day

The Delhi High Court, the Indira Gangi International Airport, and several other places in the national capital received a bomb threat on Friday. The threatening email, titled "Blast Delhi High Court @2:11 PM", comes a day before the 80th Independence Day celebrations. The email, sent in the name of Khalistan, details plans to blow up several places in the city.

The threatening email claims that Delhi will be turned into Khalistan.

According to the email, a bomb will explode at the Delhi High Court on Saturday afternoon at 2:11 followed by blasts at district courts an hour later.

The blasts, according to the email, are in response to cases being heard in Delhi courts.

"Delhi courta vich sirf Sikhaan de khilaf case chalde (Delhi Courts only hear cases against Sikhs)," the email read.

Members of Khalistan, a separatist movement that seeks to create an independent sovereign state for Sikhs named Khalistan, have reached Delhi, the email claimed.

Six other locations, including Jamnagar House, the Jhandewalan building, the Saket office, the District Magistrate's Office, Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) Terminal 3, and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Office in Delhi Cantt, have also received threats.

Threats have also been issued to target the Delhi Metro and trains bound for Ambala.

Fire tenders have been dispatched to all the locations. Nothing suspicious has been found during the investigation so far.