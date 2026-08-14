Explained: Why Independence Day Is Celebrated At Red Fort On August 15

Every year on August 15, India celebrates its Independence Day, but the Red Fort in New Delhi remains the centre of attraction. This year, August 15 marks India's 80th Independence Day. The day holds special significance as it was on August 15, 1947, that India got freedom from British rule.

The Red Fort is at the heart of the celebrations because the Prime Minister hoists the Tricolour and addresses the nation from the ramparts of the historic monument. The event also reminds people of the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters during the struggle for independence.

Why Is The Red Fort Chosen For Independence Day Celebrations

The Red Fort was chosen as the site for Independence Day celebrations because of its historical significance. The first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, hoisted the national flag and addressed the nation back in 1947. Since then, all Indian prime ministers have hoisted the national flag from the Red Fort and addressed the nation on Independence Day.

The fort's massive red sandstone walls and impressive architecture also add to the significance of the occasion. The historic structure provides a backdrop for the celebrations, which are attended by the President of India, other dignitaries and citizens from across India.

The flag-hoisting ceremony and cultural performances at the Red Fort also remind everyone of the sacrifices made by the great freedom fighters.

The history of the Red Fort spans several centuries. It was built by the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, who is also renowned for building the Taj Mahal. The fort was constructed around the 17th century, when Shah Jahan wanted a strong and majestic fort.

He decided to use red stones for its walls, which is why it came to be known as the Red Fort. Its huge walls were built not only for protection but also to show the might of the king.

The Red Fort also served as the royal residence for Mughal emperors and their families. Beautiful gardens were laid out within the fort complex, providing spaces where the royal family could relax and find recreation. Additionally, the fort hosted grand ceremonies and important gatherings.

Later, when India fought for its independence, the Red Fort gained even more importance. Thereafter, it became a special place for celebrating important occasions such as Independence Day.