Independence Day 2026: Know How It Is Different From Republic Day

India celebrates two major national days every year, Independence Day on August 15 and Republic Day on January 26. While both days are marked with patriotic celebrations, flag hoisting, and parades, they remember two different milestones in the country's history.

This year, India is celebrating its 80th Independence Day. The day is observed to remember the freedom fighters and honour their sacrifices. On Independence Day, the Prime Minister hoists the national flag at the Red Fort and addresses the nation. The national anthem is also played during the ceremony.

Difference Between Independence Day And Republic Day

Independence Day is celebrated on August 15, while Republic Day is observed on January 26. India gained independence from British rule on August 15, 1947. However, the country became a republic in 1950 after the Constitution was adopted.

The Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution on November 26, 1949, and it came into effect on January 26, 1950. Republic Day therefore marks India's transition to a republic governed by a democratically elected body and a written Constitution.

Republic Day also recognises the contributions of the republic to the nation and pays tribute to the services provided by the government in maintaining the country.

The main attraction of Republic Day is the annual parade, which starts at Kartavya Path in Delhi and ends at India Gate. On this day, the President of India hoists the flag at Kartavya Path. The celebrations showcase India's cultural and social heritage, along with parades and airshows by the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.

How India Celebrates Independence Day

On Independence Day, the Prime Minister hoists the national flag and addresses the country from the Red Fort. A day before Independence Day, the President delivers a televised Address to the Nation.

Independence Day is celebrated with enthusiasm across the country through cultural programmes, kite flying, parades and flag-hoisting ceremonies.

While Independence Day marks India's freedom from British rule and Republic Day marks the adoption of the Constitution and the country's transition into a republic, both days hold deep significance for Indians.