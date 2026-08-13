UAE Travellers To India Face Tighter Airport Security Ahead Of Independence Day

UAE residents travelling to India around August 15 have been advised to plan their trips carefully. As India prepares to celebrate Independence Day, security checks have been increased at several airports across the country.

Travellers arriving at major airports such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram may need more time than usual for checks and other airport procedures.

Passengers are being advised not to arrive at the last minute, check their flight status before leaving for the airport, keep important travel documents ready and reach early to avoid unnecessary stress.

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Security checks at Delhi Airport have been increased, as a result, UAE travellers may need more time to complete security screening and other airport procedures.

Passengers are also asked to reach the airport early and plan their journey accordingly. Arriving with enough time can help avoid last-minute problems if the security process takes longer than usual.

Mumbai Airport has increased security checks from August 10 to August 20 because of the Independence Day celebrations. Passengers may need extra time to complete the checks before their flights. The airport has advised travellers to reach early. Arriving well before the scheduled departure can help passengers avoid delays.

Bengaluru Airport expects more passengers during the Independence Day week. Passengers are advised to leave home early and keep enough time for check-in and security screening. Those travelling during this busy period should also contact their airline for any flight-related updates or other information.

Thiruvananthapuram Airport has also increased security checks. Passengers will have to go through some additional checks. Travellers should keep their tickets, identification and other travel documents easily available. The airport has requested passengers to cooperate with the security staff and follow the instructions to help keep the airport safe and secure.

Cochin International Airport has increased security measures, following instructions from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security. These stricter arrangements will remain in place until August 20, 2026. Passengers, baggage and cargo will also face more detailed checks than usual. Vehicle checks near the airport will also be increased. Another important change is that visitors will not be allowed inside the domestic and international terminals until August 20.

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As per Gulf News, airlines flying between the UAE and India have also asked passengers to reach the airport earlier than usual around Independence Day. Air India has advised passengers travelling from August 10 to 20 to arrive in advance, as airport procedures may take longer.

IndiGo has also warned that passengers might face longer processing times at different checkpoints. SpiceJet has asked passengers travelling between August 11 and 20 to reach the airport before their scheduled departure time.