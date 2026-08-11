Attari Border Reopens For E-Visa Holders: What Travellers Need To Know

The Centre has added the India-Pakistan Border in Attari, Punjab, to the list of authorised entry points for foreign nationals holding a valid Indian e-Visa.

The expansion includes two airports and nine land ports, taking the total number of authorised e-Visa entry points to 88, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

But does this mean the Attari border has reopened for everyone?

Who Can Use Attari Border

All foreign tourists, except Pakistan passport holders, will be allowed to avail themselves of the latest expansion.

India does not grant e-visas to travellers with a Pakistan passport or Pakistani origin. According to the Indian visa application e-portal, "They may please apply for a regular visa at the Indian Mission.”

Travellers should check their nationality and visa category before planning a trip.

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Why This Matters For Travellers

For eligible e-Visa holders, the addition of Attari offers another way to enter India by land, particularly for those already travelling in the region.

It is also a convenient entry point for international travellers heading to Punjab.

Does e-Visa Automatically Guarantee Entry?

No. Having an e-Visa does not mean travellers can simply arrive at any border and enter India. The traveller must meet the conditions of the e-Visa and use an authorised immigration checkpoint.

It is also important to check the latest details on the e-Visa/ETA before travelling, including the permitted entry point and validity of the visa.

For travellers who qualify, the change makes India's land-entry network convenient.

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The e-visa facility is currently available to 17 sub-categories of travellers, including medical, student, mountaineering, cruise, tourist, transit, group travel, and business, among others.

Around 95 per cent of applications are processed within 72 hours. The latest move is expected to enhance the attractiveness and utility of the electronic visa.