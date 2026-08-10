Arjun Kapoor's "London Summer" Is A Mix Of Cricket, City Walks And Good Food

Arjun Kapoor seems to be spending his summer just right. The actor gave fans a glimpse into his memorable summer escape to the United Kingdom. From snapshots during his time at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground to his strolls through the charming streets of London, the actor's latest travel diary is all about making the most of a summer break.

The carousel opened with a candid picture of Arjun enjoying a delicious dinner at a restaurant. The photos then transitioned to his appearance at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, where he posed alongside sister Janhvi Kapoor, fellow actor Saif Ali Khan, and content creator-turned-actor Sahiba Bali.

The highlights of Arjun's London trip was the actor indulging in popular local experiences, including fire ear wax removal, visiting the iconic HMV Shop at 363 Oxford street, as well as strolling through Hyde.

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His photo dump also included pictures of the ultra-luxury All Suite Chancery Rosewood hotel as well as candid pictures of himself on the streets of London. The actor was also seen indulging in New Haven-style bar pie and the popular crushed milk chocolate cookie with frosties. Sharing the pictures, the actor wrote, “An innings of London summer. Clocked it.”

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor's London dump:

If you are also planning a trip to London and want to make the most of your vacation, here are some must-visit places.

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Tower of London

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This historic 11th-century castle on the River Thames spans 12 acres and functions as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It houses the dazzling Crown Jewels alongside nearly 1,000 years of royal and dark prison history.

Ride the London Eye

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This slow, 30-minute journey in a giant glass pod is something you must try. The ride rises 135 metres above the River Thames, giving you clear, all-around views of the city, including famous sights like Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament.

Visit Buckingham Palace

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Inside Buckingham Palace you will get to see the lavish State rooms, the dramatic red-and-gold Throne room, picture gallery, and the massive palace garden featuring a 3.5-acre lake, rolling lawns, and a scenic exit path along the west terrace. The seasonal summer visits are open till September 27, 2026.

Tour Westminster Abbey

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This famous gothic church in London features stone arches, colourful stained glass windows, and the graves and memorials of kings, queens, poets, and scientists.

Enjoy Local Delicacies

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When in London, do not forget to indulge in the city's classic delicacies, including fish and chips, Sunday roast, pie and mash, scotch egg, full English breakfast, sticky toffee pudding among other mouth-watering offerings.