Pilot Reports Seeing Mysterious Disc-Shaped Object Near Gatwick Airport In London

A commercial airline pilot claimed to have spotted a mysterious disc-shaped object while preparing to land near London Gatwick Airport, Metro.UK reported. According to an official safety report, the incident involved an Airbus A319 passenger jet. As the plane was descending and turning left towards the runway, the pilot noticed an object resembling a "flying saucer" or a unique drone passing dangerously close to the right wing.

The mysterious object was travelling in the opposite direction at the exact same altitude, estimated to be just 100 to 300 feet away from the aircraft. The encounter was thoroughly investigated by the UK Airprox Board, an independent body that monitors near-miss events in aviation.

"The A319 pilot reports that descending, turning left, a disc or 'flying saucer' type suspected drone was seen flying very close in the opposite direction, at the same level to them, past their right wing," a report by the UK Airprox Board published in June said.

The pilot mentioned that the object was spotted soaring over the Sussex countryside near Hangcross, a village around seven miles south of Gatwick.

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What exactly was it?

The pilot described the craft as a distinct disc featuring darker markings along its outer edge. Although the flight crew suspected it might have been an advanced or unusual drone, they could not verify its exact identity or origin.

Despite the remarkably close proximity, the pilot did not need to take emergency evasive manoeuvres because the airliner was already in the middle of a planned turn.

"The object looked like a disc with darker markings on the rim, a suspected possible drone but not sure," its monthly meeting report said as mentioned by the outlet. "It was very close to the aircraft, but no evasive action was required as they were in a turn already."

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There were no other pilots in the area, who could have seen the unknown object. However, a warning was anyway issued by the air traffic controllers.

"In the Board's opinion the reported altitude and/or description of the object were such that they were unable to determine the nature of the unknown object," the report concluded. "...The Board considered that although safety had been reduced, there had been no risk of collision."