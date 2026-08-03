'Meowland': Football Star Erling Haaland Reacts To His Viral Cat Lookalike

Norwegian star Erling Haaland recently lit up social media after reacting to a feline lookalike that went viral. It all started when a photo of a light-furred cat with distinctive facial features began circulating online. The image was partially edited using Artificial Intelligence (AI), but social media users still noticed the striking resemblance between the animal's appearance and the Manchester City footballer's iconic look, quickly dubbing the feline "Erling Meowland".

The viral trend hit a high point when Haaland himself took notice of this comparison. Instead of ignoring it, he took to the comment section and wrote, "Looking good @erling."

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See the post here:

In the comment section, supporters reacted enthusiastically to Haaland's response, praising him for his sense of humour. One user simply called it, "Catling Haaland."

"Your life has become a meme," another user jokingly said.

"Haaland is everywhere," said a third user.

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Haaland Replies To Indian Content Creator

Recently, Haaland responded to an Instagram post by content creator Sahil Gupta. In the video, Sahil is seen dancing his way towards a life-size cutout of Haaland, flashing a victory sign with a wide smile. The caption on the post read, "If HAALAND Comments On This Reel I Will Lose 20 Kg In Next 3 Months," along with the line, "Come Haaland You Want Me To See Lean? NO," tagging the footballer directly.

What started as a playful dare soon turned into a viral moment. The reel has since crossed 18 million views, and to everyone's surprise, Haaland himself dropped a comment that read, "Starting now."

Sahil was thrilled by the response and took a moment to thank his followers for helping the video reach the Norwegian striker.