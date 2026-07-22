Erling Haaland Celebrates 26th Birthday In Italy, Lavish Yacht Party Photos Go Viral

Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland celebrated his 26th birthday on Tuesday with his girlfriend, Isabel Haugseng Johansen, in Italy. Taking to Instagram, Johansen shared glimpses from their yacht day out and wished Haaland “Happy Birthday".

The first photo showed the couple posing together for a selfie. Haaland wore a black tank top and gold cross chain, while Johansen was dressed in a light blue dress. “Happy birthday my love,” Johansen captioned the post, to which Haaland commented, “Nice.”

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Johansen also shared snippets from the yacht party on her Instagram stories. In one photo their son, who was born in December 2024, was spotted on the yacht.

Another photo showed the couple riding jet skis with Norway defender Sander Berge and his girlfriend Julie Karlsen. Johansen also shared a photo of a lavish food spread that included caviar, tomahawk steaks and more.

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Top 5 Things To Do For An Unforgettable Experience In Italy

Explore the Colosseum and Vatican in Rome

Dive into the heart of the Roman Empire by booking a Colosseum tour. You can also follow it up with a visit to the Sistine Chapel.

Cruise the Canals of Venice

Take a classic gondola or water taxi ride down the Grand Canal and explore the colourful glassblowing workshops on the nearby Murano and Burano Islands.

Hike or Boat the Cinque Terre

You can either hike the coastal trails or take a boat tour between the five famously colourful cliffside fishing villages.

Taste wine in Tuscany

Escape into the rolling hills of Tuscany for a wine tasting and lunch experience. You can also take stops in historic mediaeval towns like San Gimignano and Pisa.

Explore Sardinia's Hidden Caves

Visit the Gulf of Orosei on Sardinia to hike or take a boat to Cala Goloritze or Cala Mariolu. These white-pebbled, limestone-backed beaches offer some of the clearest and most turquoise waters in the Mediterranean.