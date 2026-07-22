Erling Haaland Replies To Indian Content Creator's Weight-Loss Challenge, Post Goes Viral

An Instagram post by content creator Sahil Gupta has taken the internet by storm after Manchester City striker Erling Haaland actually responded to it. In the video, Sahil is seen dancing his way towards a life-size cutout of Haaland, flashing a victory sign with a wide smile. The caption on the post read, "If HAALAND Comments On This Reel I Will Lose 20 Kg In Next 3 Months," along with the line, "Come Haaland You Want Me To See Lean? NO," tagging the footballer directly.

What started as a playful dare soon turned into a viral moment. The reel has since crossed 18 million views, and to everyone's surprise, Haaland himself dropped a comment that read, "Starting now."

Sahil was thrilled by the response and took a moment to thank his followers for helping the video reach the Norwegian striker.

Watch the video here:

Haaland's comment quickly drew widespread attention on social media, with many users urging Sahil to follow through on his promise.

One user wrote, "Wow, you're my next favourite player now," while another commented, "Bro, now he has to do that. And you nailed him like anything."

A third user encouraged Sahil to stay committed, writing, "Yeah mann! @sahilgptgo, let's go now and post the progress next month. You don't want to disrespect the Viking!" The comments reflected the excitement and support the exchange generated online.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland enjoyed a standout FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, leading Norway to a historic quarter-final finish and earning a place in the tournament's Best XI. Widely regarded as one of the competition's top performers, Haaland played a pivotal role in Norway's impressive run.