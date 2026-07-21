Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Trolled For Singing At A Wedding, Internet Calls Couple "Out Of Sync"

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have found themselves at the receiving end of online criticism after a video of the couple singing at a wedding went viral on social media. While the duo performed some of Farhan's popular tracks, many social media users felt their performance lacked coordination and they were “out of sync”.

The clip, shared on Reddit, featured Farhan in a black suit. He performed the song Pichle Saat Dinon Mein from the 2008 film Rock On!!. Further in the video, he was joined by his wife Shibani Dandekar to sing Pehli Baar from the 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do. The video has since gone viral online, with users sharing their thoughts in the comments section.

One of them wrote, “Iski laundry ka bill abhi tak pay nahin hua. He gives a bigger ick after the whole Don 3 fiasco.”

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Another added, “I guess inflation has hit even actors, they need side hustle too.”

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"He sounds so off," remarked a user.

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"Farhan 's vocals have degraded...sunai hi nhi de raha," read a comment.

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Farhan Akhtar's latest viral moment comes at a time when he has already been under the spotlight over the ongoing Don 3 turmoil. The filmmaker-actor made headlines after Don 3 ran into controversy following reports of Ranveer Singh's exit from the project and the fallout surrounding the film.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Farhan called the last few years "challenging" and said he's learnt to "expect the unexpected."

"Nothing can be taken for granted till you actually have it on film," he added. However, Don 3 isn't off the table. Farhan described it as one of the "incredible stories" he's determined to make.