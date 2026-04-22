Farhan Akhtar Reveals What He Has Learned From <i>Don 3</i> Setbacks: "Expect The Unexpected"

Filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar has opened up about the long-delayed third instalment of the Don franchise, stating that the project still holds strong creative importance for him.

His last directorial outing in the series was Don 2, which featured Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles.

Over the past few months, speculation around Don 3 has continued, with the most recent development being Ranveer Singh stepping away from the project after initially being linked to the lead role.

In a recent interaction with The Hollywood Reporter India, Farhan Akhtar admitted that the past few years have been particularly challenging, adding that he has learnt to "expect the unexpected".

He further explained, "Nothing can be taken for granted till you actually have it on film," highlighting the uncertainties surrounding large-scale productions.

Despite the delays and setbacks, Farhan Akhtar subtly made it clear that the film is far from being shelved. He described Don 3 as one of the "incredible stories" he still wants to bring to life.

The Controversy

The film, however, has been caught in controversy following Ranveer Singh's exit. Farhan Akhtar's production banner, Excel Entertainment, is said to have approached the Producers Guild of India, claiming that the actor's last-minute withdrawal caused losses of around Rs 40 crore.

As per reports, Ranveer Singh claimed he left the project because he was not satisfied with the script.

He later alleged that Farhan Akhtar wanted to bring Hrithik Roshan on board; however, Dhurandhar's success changed his mind.

A few days ago, Hrithik dismissed the claims and clarified that he was never approached for Don 3.

He told Variety India, "What started off as just a rumour has now taken a life of its own, and it's important to set the record straight. I would like to categorically clarify that I was never approached for Don 3 at any given time. I request the media to steer clear of any such unverified reports."

Ranveer Singh On Board for Don 3

In 2023, the production house announced that Ranveer Singh would be playing the titular character in the third installment.

Farhan Akhtar shared a post, saying, "A new era begins."

Don Franchise

Don is the 1978 classic headlined by Amitabh Bachchan. Farhan Akhtar brought the first remake in 2006 with Shah Rukh Khan leading the charge. In 2011, he also helmed the sequel, titled Don 2, with Shah Rukh Khan.

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