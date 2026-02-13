Hrithik Roshan Shuts Down <i>Don 3</i> Rumours After Ranveer Singh's Exit: "Was Never Approached"

Putting an end to rumours, Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan on Friday said that he was never approached to replace Ranveer Singh in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.

There are also reports that Farhan Akhtar's production house has sought Rs 40 crore from Ranveer Singh for walking out of Don 3. Ranveer Singh was announced as the new face of the Don franchise in 2023.

"What started off as just a rumour has now taken a life of its own, and it's important to set the record straight. I would like to categorically clarify that I was never approached for Don 3 at any given time. I request the media to steer clear of any such unverified reports," Hrithik Roshan said in a statement.

In December, reports started swirling on social media that Hrithik Roshan is set to play the new version of Don after Ranveer Singh walked out of the much-anticipated project days after the release of his career's biggest hit Dhurandhar.

It was widely reported that Hrithik Roshan was "strong contender for the role with discussions currently at a very early stage".

What perhaps made the rumours appear true was also the fact that Hrithik Roshan, who is a childhood friend and former collaborator of director Farhan Akhtar, had a memorable cameo in Don 2 which released back in 2011.

With Ranveer Singh out of Don 3 and Hrithik Roshan now clarifying that he isn't part of the new movie, the hunt for the next Don continues.

