After Extortion Threat, Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Increase Security At Their Mumbai Home

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have strengthened security at their Mumbai home following an alleged extortion threat.

Heightened Security Raises Concern Among Residents

According to a Hindustan Times report, the managing committee of Ranveer and Deepika's housing society wrote to the Dadar Police Station. They stated that six armed security personnel had been deployed outside the couple's home without prior approval from the society.

The letter also mentioned that one uniformed police officer has been stationed at the premises. However, the committee expressed "serious concern" over the presence of armed guards in common areas such as the lobby, gymnasium, and children's play zone. Members feared that this could affect the safety and comfort of other residents.

In its communication, the society urged the police to verify the deployment and clarify whether official permission had been granted for armed personnel to operate within the complex.

Police Probe Underway After Extortion Threat

The increased security follows a reported threat received by Ranveer Singh through a WhatsApp voice message, in which the sender allegedly demanded several crores of rupees as ransom. Mumbai Police confirmed the development on Tuesday, stating that the threat is being treated seriously.

The incident comes shortly after a firing episode at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence, raising wider concerns about celebrity safety in the city. In response, police have intensified security around Ranveer's home and are working to trace the origin of the threatening message.

Investigators suspect that individuals linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang may be involved, with extortion believed to be the motive. The Mumbai Police crime branch has now launched a detailed investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, Ranveer, who recently featured in the blockbuster Dhurandhar, is awaiting the release of its sequel, scheduled to arrive in cinemas on March 19.

