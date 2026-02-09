Ranveer Singh's Priceless Reaction To Wife Deepika Padukone's Latest Post

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are regarded as one of Bollywood's most admired couples. Their affectionate social media moments often grab the internet's attention, and Ranveer's latest comment on Deepika's post was no exception.

About The Post

Deepika Padukone recently shared photographs on Instagram in which she is seen wearing an all-black gown designed by Gaurav Gupta. While the post drew widespread praise from fans, it was Ranveer Singh's playful reaction in the comments section that stood out and quickly caught the attention of social media users. Ranveer wrote, "OHH MOMMA."

Take a look at the post and Ranveer's comment below:







About Deepika And Ranveer's Work Front

Deepika Padukone is preparing for a major return to the big screen after embracing motherhood. She will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's King, which is scheduled for release in December 2026 and is expected to be one of the biggest films of the year.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action thriller features a large ensemble cast. Along with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, the film stars Suhana Khan in a much-talked-about role, as well as Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Deepika is also part of director Atlee's upcoming big-budget project opposite Allu Arjun, currently titled AA22XA6. The film is being mounted on a massive scale and is expected to be a science-fiction spectacle.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is enjoying the box office success of Dhurandhar. He will next be seen in Dhurandhar 2, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The sequel is directed by Aditya Dhar and also stars R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt. The film will be released in five languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.



