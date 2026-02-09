Prithviraj Sukumaran Opens Up About The Challenges Of Playing Antagonist In <i>Varanasi</i>: 'I Only Had To Use My Face And Eyes To Convey Emotions'

Prithviraj Sukumaran is gearing up to surprise audiences once again with his intense portrayal of the antagonist in Varanasi. In an interview with Collider, the actor opened up about the challenges of playing Kumbha.

Challenges Faced By Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj explained how restricted movement became one of his biggest on-screen challenges, as his character in the movie is wheelchair-bound.

"As an actor, especially after doing so much work in the industry, you function almost subconsciously, always aware that your body is available as a communication tool. Then you are put in a situation where nothing from the neck down is visible, and you realise that whatever you do physically will not be seen. Everything you have at your disposal is concentrated on your face. What you need to convey must come through your face and eyes," he said.

He further shared how Kumbha's complex character made the performance even more demanding.

"None of Kumbha's emotions is one-dimensional. Everything he does and says carries a great deal of weight from his past, with layers of subtext beneath every line. That complexity is what makes the character so compelling for me, and that is what truly excited me as an actor," he added.

Working Under SS Rajamouli's Vision

Prithviraj also spoke about his experience of working with director SS Rajamouli.

"I also feel privileged to work with a director who is so clear and laser-focused on how each character should appear on screen. Having such a clutter-free creative surrounding is a blessing for an actor," he said.

Reflecting on the overall experience, Prithviraj described Kumbha as one of the most challenging roles of his career.

"I am really looking forward to watching the film and seeing more of Kumbha as a character, as it is easily one of the most complex characters I have played. Definitely one of the most complex characters Rajamouli sir has conceived," he concluded.

A Look At Varanasi Teaser

The recently released teaser has already heightened anticipation around the film. It opens with stunning drone shots of Varanasi, followed by dramatic visuals of the asteroid Sambhavi striking different parts of the world.

The teaser ends with an image of Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, riding a bull and holding a trishul, setting the stage for an epic confrontation. The movie also features Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini.

Varanasi is all set to hit the big screens on April 7, 2027.

