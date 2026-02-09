Farhan Akhtar's Production House Seeks Rs 40 Crore From Ranveer Singh For Walking Out Of <i>Don 3</i>: Sources

Farhan Akhtar's production house, Excel Entertainment, has reportedly sought hefty compensation from Ranveer Singh after his exit from Don 3.

Sources claim that the filmmaker has demanded Rs 40 crore in damages. The movie, which was expected to go on floors in January 2026, had already entered advanced stages of pre-production.

Excel Entertainment is said to have incurred substantial expenses on script development, scheduling, location planning, and other preparatory work. The production house has allegedly cited these sunk costs and delays as the primary reason for seeking compensation.

While neither party has made an official statement so far, the development has sparked widespread discussion.

When Ranveer Singh Was Announced As The New Don

Ranveer Singh was announced as the new face of the Don franchise in 2023. He was set to step into the role made iconic by Shah Rukh Khan in Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), both of which also starred Priyanka Chopra.

The franchise itself traces its roots to the 1978 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer, originally written by the legendary duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. Over the decades, Don has evolved into one of Hindi cinema's most recognisable action-thriller series.

What's Next For Ranveer Singh?

Despite the controversy, Ranveer is currently focused on his upcoming release Dhurandhar 2, scheduled to hit theatres on March 19. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film also features Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and several other prominent actors.

