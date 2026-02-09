OG <i>Rambha Ho</i> Singer Usha Uthup On Rehash In <i>Dhurandhar</i>: "Song Is Bigger Than Singer"

Ranveer Singh's blockbuster Dhurandhar has revived the iconic disco hit "Rambha Ho". The original song was sung by veteran Usha Uthup, who revealed that she was not approached by the Dhurandhar makers for blessings before relaunching the song.

While a section of senior artistes might have taken offence at the fact, Usha Uthup gracefully embraced the new version and even praised the song.

"Somebody sent me the link. So I said, 'Wow! What is this! It's fabulous.' I'm not one of those people who feels bad [that] somebody else sang this. I'm very happy," Usha Uthup told Radio Nasha in a recent interview.

Usha added, "For it to come back with such a bang is amazing. This proves what I always believed in and what I say: that the song is bigger than the singer. I'm so grateful to God. My God, it has been 40 years since 'Rambha Ho' was released, and I have been singing the song for so many years at my shows... But for it to come back with such a bang, you know, it's really amazing. And of course Madhuvanti has also sung it beautifully. She has sung it very well."

"Rambha Ho" is synonymous with Usha Uthup, as she has been performing the song at her shows for years.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar has emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film, as it has crossed Rs 1,000 crore (gross) in the domestic market.

The second part of the film, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, will hit theatres on March 19. The teaser of the film released last week.

The audience was not impressed, as they felt the teaser was a mashup of the post-end-credits scene from part 1.

Dhurandhar features a powerful ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film received praise for its craftsmanship from directors like Shekhar Kapur, Karan Johar, and Anurag Kashyap.

The film delves deep into the close nexus between Pakistan's terror base, gangs, and state machinery, unravelled by an Indian intelligence officer during a covert operation.